Viral: This Adorable Penguin Migrates 8,000 KM Every Year To Meet The Man Who Saved It Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

English poet, novelist and journalist, George Eliot once said, "Animals are such agreeable friends- they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms."

No doubt that all animal lovers will echo with this completely. The moment you show generosity and love to animals you will be having a companion who will stay by your side throughout your life. They will never ask you any questions or demand favour any from you but will love you unconditionally.

Cuteness Alert: Adorable Pandas Doing Funny Activities Will Make You Fall In Love With Them

It looks like animals have a deep sense of gratitude and how to stay true to your friends is something we should learn from them. This viral story will not only warm your heart but restore your faith in true friendship.

The friendship between Joao Pereira de Souza, a 71-year-old Brazilian bricklayer and Dindim, a penguin is unique in its own way and will make you cry for sure. While talking to ABC News, De Souza recalls that on 20 March 2011, he found an oil-soaked penguin on the beach of Proveta in Ilha Grande a beach village in Brazil. After seeing the humble animal in such poor condition and struggling for life, this man took the penguin home and cleaned its body. After that, he fed the penguin and made sure it is fine. This was something the penguin never forgot and this kind act resulted in a lifelong friendship.

Dindim then left De Souza to mingle with penguins living in Patagonia. De Souza was quoted saying to the media outlet that everybody said 'he won't come back'. To this, he said, "Well, I don't know. I can't say yes or no." He said, "Exactly four months later, He arrived here on the beach. When he saw me at the door, he ran to me with so much happiness."

If you play the viral video, you can clearly see how the penguin is showing love for De Souza. The duo is seen sharing a deep connection and an unbreakable friendship. The day when Dindim has to go back to the sea, in a cute gesture, it asked De Souza to come along. However, he asked the penguin to go alone as he can't swim like Dindim. The old man wanted to visit the place where Dindim lives with his companion penguins and see if Dindim would still come to him?

De Souza mentioned, "Dindim dislikes when other animals get close to me. He doesn't let any dog or cat near me or else he would run after them and peck them."

It is noteworthy to mention that the penguin travels 8,000 Km every year to meet the man who saved him. Till today, he looks forward to the days when he could see Dindim.

Also read: 2019 Most Used Emojis on Twitter in India

Well, there are certainly some relationships that are beyond explanation.