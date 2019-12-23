Just In
Viral: Cuteness Alert: Cat Consoling Crying Girl Is Worth To Watch
If you ever had pets, you will agree that they are the biggest source of unconditional love and affection. Even if you are going through a tough time, your pets won't leave you alone. Animals won't ask for anything other than love and attention. In order to make you happy and make your day, they can do funny and adorable things throughout the day.
Also read: Viral: Dog In China Accidentally Drives His Owner's SUV Into Pond After Being Left Alone
A similar thing happened with this cute little girl who is crying while on her bed. While the girl was sad, the cat seemed to be a perfect partner who wasn't in the mood to leave the girl.
If you go through the video, you will find that a girl crying her eyes out. Meanwhile, the cat is seen cuddling the girl and pacifying her. The girl after receiving the love from the adorable cat feels better and stops crying for a while. The cat then tries to plant a kiss on the cheeks of the girls. Even if the girl tries to stop the cat from kissing her, the cat doesn't seem to be in the mood of going away.
“I’m here for you.” pic.twitter.com/PQg7iyxqUJ— viralvideos (@BestVideosviral) 20 December 2019
The video was posted on Twitter on 20 December 2019 after which it went viral. The netizens too couldn't control their emotions after seeing this act of true love. The girl and cat look like a perfect example of true love and friendship.
Also read: Viral: This Dog Becomes Parent For This Human Baby, Teaches Toddler How To Crawl
We are already in love with these munchkins and can't get over their display of affection.