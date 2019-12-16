Viral: This Dog Becomes Parent For This Human Baby, Teaches Toddler How To Crawl Pulse oi-Prerna Aditi

One can not deny that dogs are one of the most adorable animals in this world and human's best friend because they offer you unconditional love and affection. A dog will always stay by your side and be loyal to you irrespective of the situation. Though there is no need for any evidence to prove a dog's love for its master, we have still brought a cute video in which a dog can be seen teaching a human baby to crawl.

Cuteness Alert: Adorable Pandas Doing Funny Activities Will Make You Fall In Love With Them

The baby looks somewhere around 6 months old and is learning to crawl. The dog crawls using his limbs and turns around to see if the baby is following him or not. On the other hand, the baby is enjoying his lessons and is smiling ear to ear. He seems to be a quick learner but is still giving his best.

At first, you may perceive the dog for having some problems in his limbs but sooner you will find that the dog is actually training the toddler. The kid is seen moving behind the dog.

The best thing about having these furry friends as pets is that they will not only take care of you but will help you in enjoying your days and making numerous memories.

Also read: Viral: This Adorable Penguin Migrates 8,000 KM Every Year To Meet The Man Who Saved It

We hope you will find the video interesting and super adorable.