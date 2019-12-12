Cuteness Alert: Adorable Pandas Doing Funny Activities Will Make You Fall In Love With Them

ENGLISH

    By

    French poet and journalist, Anatole France once said, "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." This is indeed true as animals can be your best friends and can give you unconditional love. They will not only love you but will also take away your stress and make you feel rejuvenated.

    One such animal that can actually make you laugh and fall in love with animals is panda for sure. These are extremely cute and adorable beings with a furry body. If you are also a panda lover then you will surely find this video entertaining and too good to miss.

    In this video, you can see several clips of pandas playing with each other ad rolling over the ground. The video starts by mummy panda busy in eating something and then suddenly getting scared after her baby panda makes a noise. Well, for humans this is an unusual thing as we can rarely dare to scare our mothers.

    After this, you will find a panda sliding down the slider and then falling on the ground. The moment it touches the ground two more pandas come sliding down the slider and fall on the first one. As the video proceeds further, you will find an adorable panda trying to climb a wooden ladder but falls and get stuck into it.

    One of the interesting parts is when a panda sitting on a wooden bench falls flat on the ground while eating a plant.

    While you are watching the video do not miss to see how a panda cuddles another panda to express its love.

    Pandas are mostly found in south-central China and belong to bear family having black patches around their eyes, ears and over their round body.

    We hope you liked the video and enjoyed laughing.

