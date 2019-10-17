World Pediatric Bone And Joint Day 2019: Date And Theme Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

World Pediatric Bone And Joint Day is observed on 19 October and the theme for 2019 is 'Children get arthritis too'! This day was established by the multi-disciplinary Pediatric Specialty Group of the United States Bone and Joint Initiative (USBJI), which aims at focusing on the bone and joint-related conditions that kids, adolescents, and parents should be aware of.

Its goal is to throw light on the primary areas which concern children's musculoskeletal health, including those related to other health problems. And it also initiates programs and activities through research, education and advocacy that will help improve health and lower the burden of disease.

Musculoskeletal conditions include arthritis, traumatic injuries, back pain, osteoporosis, and spinal deformity. They cause severe long-term pain and physical disability, globally affecting hundreds of millions of people.

It is estimated that nearly 48% of adults and 10% of children have a musculoskeletal condition.

Themes For World Pediatric Bone And Joint Day

2018 - Clubfoot Can be Corrected Non-Surgically

2017 - Kids, Bones, Joints & Obesity - Tips for Parents and Patients, and Primary Care Providers

2015 - Childhood and Adolescent ACL Injuries - High number of Knee injuries in girls on the rise with prevention key

2014 - The Adolescent Female Athlete Triad - The Female Athlete Triad: Health Pitfalls for Adolescents

2012 - Kids and Vitamin D Deficiency - Kids and Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin D Handout

2011 - Kids and the Effects of Obesity on the Musculoskeletal System - The Growth Plate, and Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis (SCFE)

2010 - Obesity - Kids and the Effects of Obesity on the Musculoskeletal System