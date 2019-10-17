Just In
- 45 min ago Jennifer Winget Leaves Us Speechless With Her Recent Photoshoot In A Black Dress
-
- 52 min ago Raveena Tandon’s Flawless Green Eyeliner Make-up Look Is What You Need For A Weekend Party
- 1 hr ago Karwa Chauth 2019: This Karwa Chauth We Have Refreshing Salwar Suit Ideas For You
- 1 hr ago 5 Weird Reasons People Give To Convince You To Get Married
Don't Miss
- Movies The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Was NOT Allowed To Share Stage With Govinda, Courtesy Sunita
- News PNB scam: Nirav Modi’s custody extended till Nov 11
- Technology Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Retail Box Image Leaked Online
- Travel 5 Tips To Experience Luxury Travel For A Lot Less
- Automobiles Ola Self Drive Service Launched In Bangalore Called The ‘Ola Drive’
- Sports Reason why WWE drafted Brock Lesnar to Friday Night SmackDown
- Finance Tata Motors Shares Spike 13% As UK Strikes New Brexit Deal
- Education Why Is World Students' Day Celebrated On APJ Abdul Kalam's Birthday?
World Pediatric Bone And Joint Day 2019: Date And Theme
World Pediatric Bone And Joint Day is observed on 19 October and the theme for 2019 is 'Children get arthritis too'! This day was established by the multi-disciplinary Pediatric Specialty Group of the United States Bone and Joint Initiative (USBJI), which aims at focusing on the bone and joint-related conditions that kids, adolescents, and parents should be aware of.
Its goal is to throw light on the primary areas which concern children's musculoskeletal health, including those related to other health problems. And it also initiates programs and activities through research, education and advocacy that will help improve health and lower the burden of disease.
Musculoskeletal conditions include arthritis, traumatic injuries, back pain, osteoporosis, and spinal deformity. They cause severe long-term pain and physical disability, globally affecting hundreds of millions of people.
It is estimated that nearly 48% of adults and 10% of children have a musculoskeletal condition.
Themes For World Pediatric Bone And Joint Day
- 2018 - Clubfoot Can be Corrected Non-Surgically
- 2017 - Kids, Bones, Joints & Obesity - Tips for Parents and Patients, and Primary Care Providers
- 2015 - Childhood and Adolescent ACL Injuries - High number of Knee injuries in girls on the rise with prevention key
- 2014 - The Adolescent Female Athlete Triad - The Female Athlete Triad: Health Pitfalls for Adolescents
- 2012 - Kids and Vitamin D Deficiency - Kids and Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin D Handout
- 2011 - Kids and the Effects of Obesity on the Musculoskeletal System - The Growth Plate, and Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis (SCFE)
- 2010 - Obesity - Kids and the Effects of Obesity on the Musculoskeletal System