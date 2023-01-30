Just In
- 44 min ago Jaya Ekadashi 2023 : These Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Get Rich On Jaya Ekadashi
- 1 hr ago Preet Chandi Becomes First Woman Of Colour To Complete Longest Solo Polar Expedition In Antarctica
- 1 hr ago Health Myths: 5 Most Common Myths About Health, Beauty And Mental Health
- 1 hr ago Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Upay : Remedies To Make Lord Vishnu Happy During Ekadashi Vrat
Don't Miss
- News How Dilip Kumar silenced Indira Gandhi for her disrespectful comments on Indian films? Check out viral video
- Travel Valentine 2023: If Your Partner Loves Travelling, Here is What You Can Do
- Finance Emkay Sees A Massive Potential Jump Of Upto 50% Returns From This Textile Midcap
- Automobiles Sporty Hero Xoom Launched At Rs 68,599 - 3 Variants, 5 Colour Options
- Sports Virat Kohli backs gender diversity in cricket as Harmanpreet Kaur becomes PUMA brand ambassador
- Movies Darshan's Kranti TV Rights Sold To Udaya TV For This Whopping Price! To Stream On This Platform
- Education Simple Tips to Improve your Spoken English Skill
- Technology Infinix Note 12i With AMOLED Display Goes On Sale In India For ₹9,999
Soya Chunks For Cholesterol: How Does It Benefit? How Much Soya Can I Consume?
Soy, soya, soya beans -it goes by different names. Soybeans have been a staple of Asian cuisine since forever. They are part of the pea family of vegetables. As a result of their high protein content, and ability to be processed into milk and meat substitutes, soy and soy foods are particularly popular with vegetarians and vegans.
A phytoestrogen-containing substance in soybeans mimics the action of the hormone oestrogen, and has been linked to beneficial health effects as a result.
In addition to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, coronary heart disease (CHD), some cancers, and improving bone health, soybean-based foods may also improve bone health [1].
What about cholesterol? Can soy chunks lower cholesterol? Let's find out.
In this article, we will investigate whether soybeans may help reduce cholesterol risks. Soya chunks are made from defatted soy flour, which is a by-product of soybean oil extraction.
Is Soy Protein Effective At Lowering Cholesterol Levels?
Researchers have discovered that one protein in soybeans has the potential to reduce cholesterol risk [2]. This positive effect could be due to two proteins found in soy, glycinin and B-conglycinin.
How Do Soybean Proteins Reduce Cholesterol Risk?
Glycinin and B-conglycinin, two proteins found in soybeans, contribute to their cholesterol-lowering abilities. The variety of soybean influences protein composition and peptide release - key to cholesterol level management.
In particular, the protein B-conglycinin is capable of lowering cholesterol levels significantly.
According to the authors, the peptide released by this protein reduced HMGCR expression, triglyceride and esterified cholesterol concentrations, ANGPTL3 release, and MDA production during LDL oxidation - all of which help reduce the bad cholesterol levels [3].
Several soybean varieties inhibit fatty acid synthesis and trigger LDL absorption. This, in theory, may reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease. These results indicate that the consumption of selected soybean varieties may regulate cholesterol and LDL homeostasis and, therefore, promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [4].
Can I Reduce My Cholesterol By Consuming Soya?
In the study, eating 25 grams of soy protein per day (and up to 50 grams daily), over the course of six weeks, reduced LDL levels by about 3% to 4%. The recommended serving size of soy chunks is approximately 15 to 25 grams per day [5].
Who Should Avoid Soy Products?
In addition to digestive upsets, such as constipation and diarrhoea, soy may alter thyroid function in individuals who are deficient in iodine. Current evidence indicates that eating soy foods is safe for breast cancer survivors or those at risk of developing breast cancer [6].
On A Final Note...
There is no doubt that not all soy foods are equal in terms of their nutritional value or health benefits.
Less processed soy food contains more vitamins, minerals, and beneficial compounds than a more processed one. Soy food with more processing contains more salt, sugar, fat, and unnecessary additives and fillers. Soy-based protein powders, mock meats, energy bars, and sweetened soy milks and yoghurt are considered inferior to minimally processed soy foods, such as soybeans, tofu, tempeh, and edamame.
It would be beneficial for those who wish to incorporate soy into their diet to pick minimally processed foods rather than highly processed foods.
- recipesSoya Vegetable Mix Recipe
- diet fitnessIs Soy Protein Good For Your Health?
- wellness15 Indian Foods For Heart Patients To Have A Healthy Heart
- nutritionMyths And Facts About Soy You Should Know
- diet fitnessSecret Japanese Weight-Loss Drink To Lose 10 Kilos In A Month!
- nutritionCommon Foods To Completely Avoid If You Have PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome)
- nutrition7 Common Healthy Foods That Are Not Actually Healthy!
- wellnessEating Soy Helps To Prevent Other Health Risks In Women With PCOS
- wellnessHow Soy Rich Foods Help In Menopause
- wellness12 Health Risks Of Soy Sauce
- wellnessHidden Dangers: Why Soy Is So Unhealthy!
- wellnessCan Raw Honey Lower Blood Sugar And Cholesterol?