Vegan Pregnancy: Is A Vegan Diet Healthy During Pregnancy? List Of Foods To Eat And Avoid

Benefits Of Vegan Diet During Pregnancy

It is important to have a healthy diet during your pregnancy as you require more nutrients and proteins than ever. Experts say that a pregnant woman should consume protein vitamins and minerals, healthy types of fat, complex carbohydrates, fibre and fluids - which a vegan diet can provide [1][2].

The one thing that a vegan diet cannot provide is dairy products, which contain two types of high-quality proteins, casein and whey - both of which are not vegan. However, other rich protein and calcium foods in a vegan diet can help with this.

The vegan diet has long been criticised because they tend to be naturally low in nutrients like vitamin B12, omega-3 fats, iron, iodine, calcium, and zinc (al important during pregnancy) [3]. And the lack of these nutrients may result in pregnancy complications, poor mother and infant health and, of course, nutrient deficiency [4].

However, experts point out that you should not just downplay a vegan diet like that because vegan women may have a lower risk of postpartum depression, C-section delivery, and maternal or infant mortality, and these are facts [5][6].

In addition to this, experts say that women who follow a vegan diet are generally at no greater risk of pregnancy complications than women who do not. So, a well-balanced vegan diet is considered safe for all periods of life, including pregnancy, and all it takes is careful planning, with the guidance of a nutritionist and your doctor [7].

Here are some scientifically-proven benefits of a vegan diet during pregnancy: