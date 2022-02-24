Just In
- 1 hr ago UP Elections: Fashionable Poll Officer Reena Dwivedi Spotted In Classy Western Outfit
- 3 hrs ago Covid Vaccine Efficacy Limited Against Omicron, Says Study
- 4 hrs ago 2-Year-Old Suffers Multiple Organ Dysfunction After Recovering From Covid-19
- 6 hrs ago Vijaya Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance
Don't Miss
- Movies The Flash: Main Villain From Ezra Miller's Solo Release Leaked
- Sports India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI: Smriti, Harman, Mithali shine as India avoid whitewash
- Technology Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen With ANC Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 10,999
- Finance AU SFB Hikes Interest Rates On FDs By 25 Bps: Now Get Up To 6.75%
- News This budget suggests 7 steps to make farmers modern & smart: PM Modi
- Automobiles New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Mileage Figures Announced: Here Is Detailed Comparison With Segment Rivals
- Education Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2022 From March 4, Check Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Uttarakhand
Soybean Oil For Skin: How Good Is It? Is It Suitable For Oily Skin?
Soybean oil is a vegetable oil obtained from crushing soybeans. Although soybean oil does not have the name recognition of argan oil or the perks of something like rose oil, it can still prove beneficial for certain skin types, especially dry skin.
Linoleic acid that is found in soybean oil assists in strengthening the skin's moisture barrier, delivers essential fatty acids that inhibit water loss, enhance skin hydration, and provide antioxidant protection for the skin.
Soybean Oil For Skin
1. Strengthens the moisture barrier
In addition to making the skin more supple and pliable, oils are quickly absorbed by the skin, reinforcing its barrier making it stronger and less prone to damage.
2. Enhances moisture retention
When soybean oil is applied to the skin, it penetrates its upper layers to provide occlusion, decreasing water loss and improving moisture retention. As an essential fatty acid within soybean oil, linoleic acid also serves as a building block for ceramides, strengthening the skin's barrier to keep moisture in and irritants out.
3. Prevents skin inflammation
The anti-inflammatory properties of soybean oil may protect against UVB light damage to the skin. In addition, the high antioxidant content of this product likely reduces inflammation by limiting the free radicals that cause DNA damage and sun damage.
4. Protects against free radicals
Vitamin E, essential fatty acids, lecithin, and genistein are all antioxidants in soybean oil that protect skin cells from pollution and toxins and help them repair themselves.
5. Has anti-inflammatory properties
Besides being an antioxidant, vitamin E also works as an anti-inflammatory agent to help calm the complexion, soothe the skin, and reduce irritation. Soybean oil can benefit dry skin and combination skin. It can even be useful in the healing process after cosmetic treatments.
6. Contains natural lipids
As soybean oil mimics the natural lipids found in the skin, it is ideal for protecting and repairing the skin's moisture barrier.
Who Should Avoid Soybean Oil?
As soybean oil is high on the comedogenic scale, it is not recommended for oily skin. It is known that soybean oil clogs pores due to its occlusive (blocking) properties. Vitamin E in high concentrations, which soybean oil is rich in, can also cause breakouts.
Furthermore, soybean oil may also help prevent potential pore-clogging factors, as it may be in a lower concentration or accompanied by other ingredients that help counterbalance its effects.
- skin careSimple DIY Charcoal Face Mask For Oily, Dry And Acne-Prone Skin
- skin careWalnut Oil Benefits And How You Can Use It To Get Glowing, Healthy Skin
- skin careIs Taking A Hot Water Shower Daily Good For Your Skin? 7 Reasons It May Not Be A Good Idea
- skin careValentine’s Day Special: Beauty Tips From Kourtney Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra And More!
- skin careMud Is Good For Your Skin: Four Types Of Mudpacks For Glowing Skin
- skin care26 Skin Care Mistakes That You Should Stop Right Now!
- skin careShubhangi Atre, Ishita Ganguly - TV Actresses Share Their Winter Skincare Secrets
- hair care7 Skincare Tips For Men: From Washing Your Face To Shaving It The Right Way
- skin careNatural Homemade Astringents: For All Skin Types
- skin careBusy Schedule? Here's A Quick 5-Minute Facial To Get Glowing Skin
- skin care5 Vitamins That Can Help Improve Your Beauty
- offer of the dayBio-Oil, Plum, Minimalist And More On Sale: Grab Your Favourite Skin Care Item Today!