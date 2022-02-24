Soybean Oil For Skin: How Good Is It? Is It Suitable For Oily Skin? Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Soybean oil is a vegetable oil obtained from crushing soybeans. Although soybean oil does not have the name recognition of argan oil or the perks of something like rose oil, it can still prove beneficial for certain skin types, especially dry skin.

Linoleic acid that is found in soybean oil assists in strengthening the skin's moisture barrier, delivers essential fatty acids that inhibit water loss, enhance skin hydration, and provide antioxidant protection for the skin.

Soybean Oil For Skin

1. Strengthens the moisture barrier

In addition to making the skin more supple and pliable, oils are quickly absorbed by the skin, reinforcing its barrier making it stronger and less prone to damage.

2. Enhances moisture retention

When soybean oil is applied to the skin, it penetrates its upper layers to provide occlusion, decreasing water loss and improving moisture retention. As an essential fatty acid within soybean oil, linoleic acid also serves as a building block for ceramides, strengthening the skin's barrier to keep moisture in and irritants out.

3. Prevents skin inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of soybean oil may protect against UVB light damage to the skin. In addition, the high antioxidant content of this product likely reduces inflammation by limiting the free radicals that cause DNA damage and sun damage.

4. Protects against free radicals

Vitamin E, essential fatty acids, lecithin, and genistein are all antioxidants in soybean oil that protect skin cells from pollution and toxins and help them repair themselves.

5. Has anti-inflammatory properties

Besides being an antioxidant, vitamin E also works as an anti-inflammatory agent to help calm the complexion, soothe the skin, and reduce irritation. Soybean oil can benefit dry skin and combination skin. It can even be useful in the healing process after cosmetic treatments.

6. Contains natural lipids

As soybean oil mimics the natural lipids found in the skin, it is ideal for protecting and repairing the skin's moisture barrier.

Who Should Avoid Soybean Oil?

As soybean oil is high on the comedogenic scale, it is not recommended for oily skin. It is known that soybean oil clogs pores due to its occlusive (blocking) properties. Vitamin E in high concentrations, which soybean oil is rich in, can also cause breakouts.

Furthermore, soybean oil may also help prevent potential pore-clogging factors, as it may be in a lower concentration or accompanied by other ingredients that help counterbalance its effects.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:03 [IST]