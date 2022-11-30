Just In
6 Common Fatty Liver Myths Busted: Know The Facts Here
The liver is an extremely vital organ of the body. It is the second largest organ and is responsible for eliminating harmful and toxic elements from the body. The liver is also responsible for the digestion of vitamins, fats and many other nutrients in the body. However, if fat accumulates in the liver, it can cause fatty liver disease [1].
A fatty liver can either be alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Most people are not fully aware of fatty liver disease, which is why they believe many myths related to it are true. Today, in this article, we will discuss a number of myths associated with fatty liver and their true truths.
Common Fatty Liver Myths
Myth 1- Only heavy drinkers develop fatty liver
There is a general misconception that people who drink alcohol are the only ones who have fatty livers. However, anyone can suffer from fatty livers, not just those who drink alcohol. In addition to alcohol consumption, fatty livers can also be caused by being overweight, obesity, unhealthy eating habits, medication, high cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid, and sometimes genetics as well [2].
Myth 2- Fatty liver is a problem only for obese people
There is a misconception that the problem of the fatty liver occurs only in obese individuals. This is certainly not true [3]. Obesity is one of the risk factors for a fatty liver, but even thin individuals can suffer from this condition.
Myth 3- Regular blood tests can detect liver conditions
There is no truth to this one. Regular blood tests are often insufficient to detect a real liver condition. Tests for AST (Aspartate Aminotransferase) and ALT (Alanine Aminotransferase) markers may be necessary to rule out a specific underlying cause [4]. Therefore, cellular damage within the liver can be explained by these symptoms.
Myth 4- Liver problems cause yellow skin and pain
Despite the fact that many people believe that liver problems produce yellow skin and pain, there are often no specific signs or symptoms associated with liver problems. The symptoms of a fatty liver may also include dizziness, nausea, and abdominal pain [5].
Myth 5- Fatty liver disease is an extremely rare condition
Many people believe that fatty liver disease is extremely rare, which means that they cannot develop it. However, this is also a myth. For quite some time, fatty liver has been becoming increasingly common in many countries due to an unhealthy diet, excessive consumption of alcohol, and obesity. As a result, the problem of fatty liver has emerged as a new epidemic in many countries [6].
Myth 6- Professional consultation is not needed if you have a fatty liver
It is true that many people do not take the problem of fatty liver very seriously, therefore, there is no need for professional consultation. However, this is not true. You should consult your physician regarding how to handle the condition.
