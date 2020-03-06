5 Simple Hacks For A Less Stressed Life Wellness oi-Grand Master Akshar

Stress has now become a common part of our living, and there are two ways you can come out of this. You can leave all your commitments behind, and abandon your responsibilities to establish a life of seclusion. However, since this is not feasible, let us explore more viable and easier options. Invest in a regular practice of yogic techniques like asanas, pranayama, and meditation practice etc.

This will ensure that you have taken care of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation, Chandra Namaskar or Moon Salutation can also be included in this. Still, if you are strapped for time, and find yourself too busy for a lengthy practise, all you need is 15 minutes.

Start with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. These consist of a gentle rotation of neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints. Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilize your muscles. This will prepare your body for practice, and keep you safe from practice-related injuries.

Here are a few simple asanas that you can hold for up to a minute each.

1. Asanas

Padahasthasana- Hand to Foot Pose

Chakrasana - Wheel Pose

Adomukhi Svanasana - Downward Dog Pose

Hastha Uttanasana - Raised Arm Pose

Halasana

Follow this up with a breathing technique for another 3 minutes, meditation for 2-3 minutes too, and you can wrap it up by chanting a few mantras.

2. Meditation

Super Power Meditation is also a highly recommended practice as this influences the rate at which your body can heal itself. Meditation techniques can improve your mood, calm your mind and help to relax you.

To practice this, seat yourself on a peak of the mountain in Sukhasana or any other comfortable pose that gives you the shape of a pyramid.

The intention is to sit in the shape of a triangle atop a mountain.

In this position, you need to visualize a reverse triangular shield in your chest and then meditate.

During the meditative process, with every inhale, this shield allows you to welcome all the positive energies of the world into you. And, as you exhale you release unwanted toxins, miseries, and negativity from within you.

3. Pranayama

Method

Sit in any comfortable position - Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana.

Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.

Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra)

Duration: You may begin by practising this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Khand Pranayama

Technique

As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts

Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice

Anulom Vilom - Alternate Nostril Breathing

Technique

Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril.

Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left.

This makes one cycle.

4. Mudras & Mantras

Sit in any comfortable position - Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana. Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.

Prapthi Mudra - When you place your palms on your knees facing upward in the shape of a bowl this forms Prapthi Mudra. Prapthi means to receive and this mudra enables you to receive divine energies.

- When you place your palms on your knees facing upward in the shape of a bowl this forms Prapthi Mudra. Prapthi means to receive and this mudra enables you to receive divine energies. Siddha Mudra - Bring your right palm facing upwards, to place it just under your navel, place your left palm atop your right, and join the tips of your thumbs together. This mudra helps you become receptive to Siddhis, or divine powers.

You can start your practice by reciting these mantras to create powerful, divine energies for you.

Om Siddho Hum- I am towards the perfection of existence

Om Sangho Hum- I am part of a divine community

Om Anando Hum- I am the Bliss

Om Gurubhyo Namaha

Om Guru Mandalaya Namaha

Om Himalayaya Namaha

5. Walk & Self-talk

Lastly, the fifth and final hack that can help you lead a stress-free life is the practice of Walk, and self-talk - Walking is an activity that is considered therapeutic.

Spend a few minutes every day at any convenient time to take a walk around your office or neighbourhood block. Engage in introspection, and hold a conversation with yourself. This process will help you clear your mind, and find amicable ways out of tough situations that you may be facing.

On A Final Note...

How you use these simple steps will determine the quality of your life. These are not complicated practices and can be planned during any part of the day as per your convenience. Apply these techniques with commitment in order to take positive steps towards your well-being.