12 Simple Exercise Tips For People With Diabetes

1. Talk To The Doctor Making a good exercise plan is the foremost step before starting on your exercise routine. Consult a doctor and make sure that you are fit for doing exercise. This will also help to decide what type of exercises will be suitable according to your fitness and will help you try new forms as well.

2. Start Slow As you haven't been exercising recently, it is important to start slowly with around 10-15 minutes of exercise and then gradually increase to around 30-45 minutes. Also, over the weeks you can slowly increase the pace. Don't try to achieve good results in a short period by doing rigorous forms of exercise.

3. Overall Activity Along with your routine exercises, focus on an overall day to day activities. This may mainly include the physical exertion that you put while performing household chores, lifting heavy stuff and many others.

4. Get A Pedometer A pedometer is a portable electronic device to calculate the distance you have covered while walking or jogging. Getting a pedometer is one of the most interesting exercise tips for people with diabetes. This may help you give an idea about your physical activities and will also act as a real motivation for your exercise schedule.

5. Take Necessary Precautions Precautions while performing exercises are very important, no matter you are a diabetic or not. This helps you get better results and keep complications at bay. Some precautionary methods include: avoid performing workouts immediately after taking medication, check your glucose levels before exercising and let your friends know about your condition.

6. Get A Company Another effective idea to make exercising interesting is to get some friends and perform together. This will keep lift up your mood and will avoid the monotonous feel of exercising. Having friends will also help you try different activities for exercising.

7. Make It A Routine Doing exercise now and then will never give you better and long-term results, no matter how hard you try. Therefore, it is vital to fix timing for exercise daily and perform them accordingly. It is one of the most important exercise tips for diabetics.

8. Walking Experts strongly recommend walking as the best physical activity for managing diabetes. Walking contributes much to healthy by burning calories, boosting metabolism and reducing weight, which is crucial for the management of diabetes. A study says that walking daily for around 30 minutes helps reduce the risk factors of diabetes by approx 50 per cent.

9. Types Of Exercises There are many exercises for type 2 diabetes that you can choose. Consider aerobic, strength training and flexibility workout. Balancing all three is the best idea. On the other hand, you must also keep a note of exercise that suits your body well.

10. Try Other Activities Other forms of exercise such as brisk walk, swimming, jogging, aerobic dance, playing, yoga and weightlifting may give you effective and long-term results. However, it is necessary to consult your doctor before starting on these activities.

11. Sticking To It Starting on exercises may not be a big deal but continuing them in a long run is very important. A daily workout should be a part of your lifestyle routine. Including them in an everyday affair can help you gain better results.