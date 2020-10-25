ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12 Simple Exercise Tips For People With Diabetes

    By

    Exercise is considered a key component for the management of diabetes by lifestyle therapy. It is one of the most powerful fitness tools for diabetics. Physical activities can help keep blood glucose under control with reduced incidence of diabetes complications such as high blood pressure, increased cholesterol and risk of heart diseases.

    According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), diabetics must perform around 150 minutes of aerobic exercises along with 2-3 sessions of resistance training in a week. [1] Also, exercise doesn't mean that you should visit a gym, as you can also plan for other forms of physical training considering your routine and convenience. Take a look at a few simple exercise tips for people with diabetes.

    Array

    1. Talk To The Doctor

    Making a good exercise plan is the foremost step before starting on your exercise routine. Consult a doctor and make sure that you are fit for doing exercise. This will also help to decide what type of exercises will be suitable according to your fitness and will help you try new forms as well.

    Diabetes In Men: Early Signs And Symptoms To Look Out For

    Array

    2. Start Slow

    As you haven't been exercising recently, it is important to start slowly with around 10-15 minutes of exercise and then gradually increase to around 30-45 minutes. Also, over the weeks you can slowly increase the pace. Don't try to achieve good results in a short period by doing rigorous forms of exercise.

    Array

    3. Overall Activity

    Along with your routine exercises, focus on an overall day to day activities. This may mainly include the physical exertion that you put while performing household chores, lifting heavy stuff and many others.

    Array

    4. Get A Pedometer

    A pedometer is a portable electronic device to calculate the distance you have covered while walking or jogging. Getting a pedometer is one of the most interesting exercise tips for people with diabetes. This may help you give an idea about your physical activities and will also act as a real motivation for your exercise schedule.

    Array

    5. Take Necessary Precautions

    Precautions while performing exercises are very important, no matter you are a diabetic or not. This helps you get better results and keep complications at bay. Some precautionary methods include: avoid performing workouts immediately after taking medication, check your glucose levels before exercising and let your friends know about your condition.

    12 Foods To Avoid In Diabetes

    Array

    6. Get A Company

    Another effective idea to make exercising interesting is to get some friends and perform together. This will keep lift up your mood and will avoid the monotonous feel of exercising. Having friends will also help you try different activities for exercising.

    Array

    7. Make It A Routine

    Doing exercise now and then will never give you better and long-term results, no matter how hard you try. Therefore, it is vital to fix timing for exercise daily and perform them accordingly. It is one of the most important exercise tips for diabetics.

    Array

    8. Walking

    Experts strongly recommend walking as the best physical activity for managing diabetes. Walking contributes much to healthy by burning calories, boosting metabolism and reducing weight, which is crucial for the management of diabetes. A study says that walking daily for around 30 minutes helps reduce the risk factors of diabetes by approx 50 per cent.

    Array

    9. Types Of Exercises

    There are many exercises for type 2 diabetes that you can choose. Consider aerobic, strength training and flexibility workout. Balancing all three is the best idea. On the other hand, you must also keep a note of exercise that suits your body well.

    Simple And Effective Methods to Lose Fat In Your Face

    Array

    10. Try Other Activities

    Other forms of exercise such as brisk walk, swimming, jogging, aerobic dance, playing, yoga and weightlifting may give you effective and long-term results. However, it is necessary to consult your doctor before starting on these activities.

    Array

    11. Sticking To It

    Starting on exercises may not be a big deal but continuing them in a long run is very important. A daily workout should be a part of your lifestyle routine. Including them in an everyday affair can help you gain better results.

    Array

    12. Hydrate

    Don't forget to stay hydrated while you are exercising. Always take some time-break to drink enough water. This will help to avoid dehydration and will keep you active.

    More DIABETES News

    Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close