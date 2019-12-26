Neem For Diabetes: Health Benefits Of The Wonder Herb To Reduce Blood Glucose

Neem And Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects around one in every 11 people in the world. The management of this common disorder of the pancreas is important as it may affect the day to day life of the people if not controlled. According to a study, the methanolic and aqueous extracts of neem were found to have anti-diabetic properties. The methanolic extract of neem, when tested, showed a good oral glucose tolerance by reducing the blood glucose in the body. Also, the herb is very effective in reducing a patient's dependence on insulin injections.

Another study published in the journal of Ethno-Medicine shows that neem leaf powder controls the symptoms of diabetes in male diabetic patients who are not dependent on insulin.

The effectiveness of neem for diabetes is promising, yet, its usage varies between countries. In regions where herbal medicines are widely used, neem for diabetes is on high demand, however, in areas where modern medical treatments are booming, neem extracts are not recommended safe by the medical experts. It should also be noted that people who are opting for neem to control their blood glucose level should do the same only after proper consultation with a health expert as the interaction of neem with some products may cause adverse effect to the patient.