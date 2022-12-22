Is Headache Causing You To Miss Work? You Could Have Cluster Headaches & Other Illnesses Wellness oi-Amritha K

Is headache causing you to miss work? Well, most of us have been there. A majority of adults worldwide suffer from headaches, making it one of the most common neurological disorders. It is not the intensity of the pain, but rather the pain itself, that makes you cease to perform even the simplest tasks.

According to a new study conducted at Karolinska University Hospital and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden, cluster headache sufferers are more likely to have other illnesses and have time off work [1].

Various factors, including diet, hydration level, work and home environments, and your overall health, may contribute to headaches. The majority of headaches are relatively harmless, however, they may indicate a severe health problem, such as a stroke, brain tumour or aneurysm, in some cases [2].

There are three types of headaches: primary headaches, secondary headaches, cranial neuralgias, facial pain, and other headaches. Primary headaches include tension headaches, migraine headaches, and cluster headaches [3].

A cluster headache is characterised by severe burning and piercing pain around or behind one eye or on one side of the face. Cluster headaches can cause swelling, redness, flushing, and sweating on one side of the head when they occur. Men are more likely to experience cluster headaches than women, and they tend to occur in groups or cycles [4].

Often, cluster headaches occur repeatedly, even multiple times a day [5]. Cluster headaches can last for as long as three hours, and may occur in series. Medical experts do not know what causes cluster headaches. The results of this study, however, may provide insight into the cause of cluster headaches.

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: Cluster headaches are not commonly associated with triggers such as foods, hormones, or stress. Since cluster headaches are generally severe, lifestyle changes may not be enough to alleviate them [6].

Point 2: The study found that cluster headaches have been associated with an increased risk of heart disease, mental disorders, and neurological disorders. Indeed, 92 per cent of the respondents to the study had at least one other illness in addition to their cluster headaches.

Point 3: According to the researchers, cluster headache sufferers were almost twice as likely to take sick days during the study period, 63 days compared to 34 days for those without cluster headaches. Additionally, cluster headache sufferers who also experienced one other illness missed nearly four times as many work days as cluster headache sufferers alone.

Point 4: Despite cluster headaches being more prevalent among men, 96 per cent of the female participants in the study with cluster headaches also had an additional illness, compared to 90 per cent of the male participants.

Point 5: The most interesting part of the study, according to the researchers, was determining the extent of disabled patients and loss of work and productivity associated with cluster headaches. It appears that, despite cluster headaches being more common among men, women are more likely to suffer from disability and loss of work due to cluster headaches.

Point 6: In addition, the researchers noted that it may be difficult to say that there is no difference in cluster headache cases between different countries. It is more likely that we will observe differences in cluster headache cases due to socio-economic factors than to race.

On A Final Note...

Getting enough rest, drinking water and eating foods rich in magnesium can provide some relief from cluster headaches. However, it is important to seek the advice of a physician.

