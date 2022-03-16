Measles Immunisation Day 2022: How To Treat Measles Naturally? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on 16 March, Measles Immunisation Day is celebrated globally to make people aware of this life-threatening contagious disease and how to prevent and treat it.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a contagious and viral infection caused by the measles virus. The infection causes around 100000 deaths a year and is highly prevalent in countries like Southeast Asia and Africa. According to surveillance data by the WHO, India is the fourth among 194 countries in measles outbreaks reported between July 2018 and June 2019. [1]

The measles virus does not have any animal host and occurs only in human beings. It is mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets and close contact between humans. Also, there is no specific treatment for the condition and vaccination is its best preventive measure.

Most of the measles symptoms such as high fever, runny nose, cough, sneezing, sore throat, headache and malaise are managed through medications or natural remedies, that also helps boost immunity and prevent further infection.

In this article, we will discuss some of the natural remedies to get rid of measles symptoms. Take a look.

1. Liquorice

A study talks about the use of liquorice in the treatment and management of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, herpes, papillomavirus, hepatitis, influenza virus, including measles virus. Active compounds in liquorice such as glycyrrhizic acid have antiviral and immunomodulating properties that may help inhibit the entry of virus in the body and treat the condition. [2]

2. Tamarind

The use of tamarind in treating various ailments like inflammations has been mentioned in folk medicine. Tamarind (Tamarindus indica) also has antiviral properties and can help in treating viral diseases like measles. As measles mainly causes inflammation of the respiratory tract, the use of tamarind may help in reducing it and fighting against the measles virus. [3]

3. Pigeon Pea

Pigeon pea (Cajanus cajan) is a legume widely consumed in Indian cuisines like soups, curries, daal and stews. A study talks about the use of pigeon pea in the treatment of diseases of viral origin. As measles is caused due to virus, pigeon pea can help treat the condition when consumed as a food source or as traditional medicine. [4]

4. Garlic

Garlic is a common kitchen herb widely consumed as a functional food or used in traditional remedies for the treatment of infections. A study has shown the antiviral activities of garlic against various viral infections, including measles due to the presence of active compounds like allicin. [5]

5. Neem Leaves

Neem is a renowned herb due to its several benefits, especially those related to the skin and infections. This vital herb may help boost the immune system, reduce fever and fights against infections causing measles. Consuming neem leaves in the form of decoction or powder or tea could benefit patients with measles and prevent its reinfection. [6]

6. Palm Oil And Shea Butter Mixture

A study talks about the benefits of palm oil and shea butter mixture on the body of patients with measles. It says that the mixture of palm oil and shea butter can help moisturise the skin and reduce rashes, red spots, itching and other skin-related symptoms of measles. [7]

7. Palm Wine

Palm wine is a beverage made by fermenting sap of different palm species. Studies say that palm wine is rich in vitamin A and vitamin C and could help in treating measles by boosting the immune system and fighting against the infection. Some studies also add that putting a bit of palm wine in the eyes could help treat conjunctivitis or red-eye, which is one of the harmful complications of measles.

To Conclude

Only the mild symptoms of measles can be treated with the use of home remedies. If you experience serious symptoms, it is always good to consult a medical expert for early treatment. Also, make sure to consult a doctor before using any natural remedies for measles treatment to know more about its dosage and how to consume.