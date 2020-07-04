How To Treat Ear Pain Caused By Common Cold? Home Remedies And Precautions

Home Remedies For Ear Pain Caused By Cold According to experts, the best way to treat the cold symptoms and wait out the infection. Certain home remedies are also beneficial in easing ear pain.

1. Warm Compress One of the best and effective remedies for ear pain caused by a cold, carefully applying a heating pad or hot pack can help reduce inflammation and pain in the ear [3]. How to do: Apply a hot pad to the ear for 20 minutes. You can also touch the neck and throat with the hot pad for best results. Precaution: Make sure that the heating pad is only warm and avoid falling asleep while using a heating pad.

2. Cold Compress [Image courtesy: The quint] Applying a cold pack on your ears can help reduce the pain caused by the earache. The cold should not be extreme so that it does not hurt or cause a pinching feeling. Never apply ice directly to a child's skin [4]. How to do: Wrap an ice cube in paper towels or freeze a cold pack and then cover it with a light cloth. Hold this to the ear and the area immediately under the ear for 20 minutes for relief. Precaution: For some people, alternating between a cold and hot compress can be more effective in treating the ear pain caused by cold. One can alternate between 20 minutes of hot, followed by 20 minutes of cold compress [5].

3. Garlic The pain-relieving quality of garlic is widely-known and proven [6]. The antimicrobial properties in garlic have been shown to be effective in treating infections and also in preventing it. Eating a clove of garlic every day has been shown to help prevent the onset of ear infections [7]. You can use garlic ear drops to reduce the pain caused by the earache. How to do: Cook two or three cloves in two tablespoons of mustard or sesame seed oil until brown. Strain this mix and apply a drop or two to each ear. Precaution: Garlic should NOT be used as a substitute for antibiotics, instead, can add garlic to their foods to speed up relief.

4. Olive Oil A few drops of olive oil is said to help ease ear pain caused by a common cold. Although more studies are required to prove the effectiveness of this method, some doctors suggest the olive oil method to be effective in remedying ear pain [8]. How to do: Lightly warm a spoon of olive oil, let it cool down a bit and put a few drops of warm olive oil in the ear with pain. Precaution: Olive oil or ear drops should NOT be used in people who have ear tubes or a ruptured eardrum.

5. Onion Some studies show that onions are effective in fighting a cold and help reduce ear pain [9]. Onions contain a flavonoid called quercetin that has anti-inflammatory properties and may help ease the pain [10]. How to do: Heat onion in the microwave for a minute or two and strain the liquid. Apply 4-5 drops in the ear with pain and lie down for 10 minutes; this will allow the liquid to flow out of the ear. Precaution: Onions should NOT be used as a substitute for antibiotics.

6. Breast Milk Studies point out that the use of breast milk for ear pain caused by a common cold can be effective in babies [11]. The antimicrobial properties of breast milk help in treating the ear pain by attacking the microbe that caused the cold. Some reports suggest that breast milk may even help adults [12].

7. Massage Gently massaging the affected area around the ear can help provide some relief from the ear pain. This is especially effective for ear pain that radiates from teeth or jaw or one that causes a headache [13]. Massaging can help drain the excess fluid from the ears and prevent the pain from worsening. How to do: One can massage the surrounding muscles, such as, if the area behind the ear hurts, massage the muscles of the jaw and neck. Some of the other effective measures for relief from ear pain caused by a common cold are as follows [14]: Over-the-counter medication such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen and aspirin can help temporarily reduce the pain.

Ear drops.

Sucking can help reduce pressure in the Eustachian tubes (the canal that connects the middle ear to the nasal cavity) and provide relief. One can suck on hard candy or cough drops. Precaution: It is NOT safe to give aspirin to babies and young children.

Other Symptoms Of A Common Cold Symptoms of a common cold usually appear one to three days after exposure to the virus [15]. Congestion

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Mild body aches or a headache

Sneezing

Minor fever

Feeling unwell (malaise)

When To See A Doctor Normally, ear pain caused by a common cold resolves on its own or with the help of some remedies. However, if you notice any of the following symptoms along with ear pain, consult a doctor immediately [16]. Earache in both ears

Worsening symptoms

Severe ear pain

Fever

Symptoms that do not subside

Symptoms that do not subside

Hearing loss or a change in hearing