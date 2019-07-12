6 Amazing Benefits Of Ice Cubes For Your Health Wellness oi-Amritha K

Ice cubes are our go-to relief product when there is a sprain or a muscle pull. Apart from giving your drinks a cool feeling, these solid cubes could be used to cure several diseases as well. It may come off as surprising but is true. The cheap, effective and chemical-free aid for health, ice cubes can give relief from strains, bruises, sprains, etc.

Ice cubes can also be used as a recovery aid for repetitive strain injuries like tendinitis and iliotibial band syndrome. Icing, the process of applying ice on your body is backed by the analgesic property of ice. Ice is mostly applied for acute injuries that are fresh, such as muscle strains, severe bruises and such [1] .

Placing ice cubes on the specific part of your body, such as space where your neck and head are connected, is asserted to be one of the most effective ways to gain the benefit of ice. The Feng Fu pressure point found at the base of the skull, just below the bottom ridge of the skull cap at the top of the neck is one of the most effective areas to achieve the benefit of the procedure [2] .

Read on to know the different ways through which ice cube can help treat and relieve various conditions affecting your overall health.

1. Improves sleep

Lack of sleep and disturbed sleep cycles have become a common issue. According to Chinese medicine, the Feng Fu point helps in improving the quality of your sleep as well as the amount of sleep that you get [3] by relaxing your body.

On a daily basis, place an ice cube on the Fengu Fu point and rotate or rub it lightly on your skin.

2. Manages PMS symptoms

Applying ice cube or the ice cube method is an easy and natural method to relieve pain. This is because the spot at the base of the skull on which you place the ice cube is known to have a direct connection with a woman's reproductive system, which in turn help provide relief from menstrual cramps [4] .

Apply an ice pack on your lower abdomen to get rid of the cramps and pain.

3. Improves digestion

By using the Feng Fu method, you can actually take care of issues like stomach pain, bloating and indigestion. It also provides other additional benefits like reduction in gas as well as improving the digestive regularity [5] .

4. Aids in piles treatment

Ice acts as an effective natural remedy for treating inflammation and swelling. Due to this, it can be used in reducing the pain and discomfort caused in the anus. Make sure not to apply the ice directly on the surface [6] .

You can crush some ice cubes and wrap it in a plastic bag or use an ice pack. Cover it with a washcloth and apply to the affected area. It will be better and more effective if you could lie down on your back.

5. Relieves pain

One of the most direct and effective uses of ice cubes are for relieving pain. Be it muscle cramps or a mosquito bite or an in injection shot - applying ice packs filled with ice cubes can help reduce the pain. Ice cubes help reduce the levels of pain by soothing the inflammation and improving blood circulation in the are [7] . Ice cubes are also an effective cure for toothache.

You can take an ice cube and rub it over the affected area. Once done rubbing, gently pat the area and continue it at least three times a day.

6. Reduces swelling

Applying ice cubes on swollen areas on your body is a quick and effective way to get relief. The ice cubes help relieve pain and swelling by constricting the blood vessels and thereby slowing down the inflammatory action of the body [8] .

7. Improves reproductive health

The Feng Fu method is known to improve menstrual health as well as it takes care of infertility, impotence, frigidity, etc. It helps take care of the endocrine glands as well [9] .

The ice cube method is also known to cause a reduction in the frequency and severity of headaches. It is also known to provide relief to the aches and pain that arise due to arthritis. Apart from arthritis, this method also provides relief from hypertension and hypotension [9].

Although there is a lack of definitive scientific proof, ice cubes are asserted to be beneficial in managing asthma [10] . It is also known to help reduce cellulite in your body and reduce the levels of stress and anxiety in the body and improve your mood [11] .

Note: This method is not recommended for people suffering from epilepsy, schizophrenia, pregnant women, as well as those with pacemakers in the chest or abdomen - due to the possibilities of severe side effects.

