10 Soothing Drinks For The Summer Season To Beat The Heat
Summer is here and so is the heat. According to climate scientists, the temperature is most likely to rise in the coming months and along with the heat comes heat stress or body heat, caused by prolonged exposure to high temperature [1].
Excess body heat develops when your body is unable to maintain coolness under the temperature. Body heat is not a serious condition, but it should be taken seriously so that it does not affect your health at an extreme level.
It is important to stay hydrated during the summer, as your body tends to lose water at a faster pace due to excessive sweating [2]. Drinking plain water can get boring some point, so here is a list of healthy and refreshing summer drinks you could try.
1. Muskmelon And Lemon Juice
Benefits: The combination of musk melon and lemon juice can make for an effective natural energy drink, as these ingredients are rich in nutrients and electrolytes that can restore back the lost energy to your body [3].
Musk melon is rich in potassium and vitamins, so it helps in providing instant energy to your cells by oxygenating them to an optimum level [4]. Lemon juice contains vitamin C and folate, which also work towards improving your energy levels in a jiffy [5].
Note: It is best to use chilled water for all these summer drinks.
Ingredients
- Musk melon juice, 1 glass
- Lemon juice, 3 tsp
- Honey for taste
Directions
- Add the lime juice to the glass of musk melon.
- Stir well to form a mixture.
- Consume this mixture, once or twice a day, whenever you feel tired.
2. Lemon And Ginger Juice
Benefits: This combination of lemon and ginger is extremely beneficial for your overall health. Apart from providing quick relief from the summer heat, this juice also helps improve your metabolism, promote speedy workout recovery and is beneficial for the immune system [6][7][8]. Lemon and ginger juice is also an effective detox drink.
Ingredients
- 2 lemons
- Fresh ginger, 2 tsp, grated
- Honey for taste
- Salt for taste
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
Directions
- Cut each lemon into half and juice using a lemon squeezer.
- In a glass add ginger, sugar, salt and lemon juice.
- Add 1 cup of water and stir well.
- Add the water, mint leaves and mix well.
3. Jaljeera (Cumin Seed Water)
Benefits: A healthy drink and a natural coolant in the summer season, jaljeera is beneficial for people dealing with digestion problems [9]. Jaljeera is traditionally served in summers. It is also good to drink it before a meal, as it can build your appetite and activate your taste buds and digestive juices [10].
Ingredients
- Dry mint powder, 4 tsp
- Roasted cumin powder, 4 tsp
- Lemon juice, 3 tsp
- Ginger powder, 1 tsp
- Salt, 1 tsp
- Sugar, 1 tsp
- Dry mango powder, 2 tsp
Directions
- Mix all the ingredients well and store in a clean glass container.
- To make Jaljeera, mix 1 tsp powder of the ingredient mix in one glass of chilled water.
- Add some ice cubes and serve immediately.
4. Chaas (Buttermilk)
Benefits: Buttermilk is known by many different names in different parts of India such as Chaas, Chaach, Takramrut, Mattha, etc. Even the process of preparing buttermilk varies in all parts of India; however, the goodness remains the same. This healthy and refreshing drink can help cool down your body temperature, promote digestion and soothe your digestive system [11].
Ingredients
- Plain curd, 2 cups
- Green chilly, 1, chopped
- A small bunch of coriander leaves, chopped
- 4 curry leaves
- 1 tsp rock salt or black salt
- Salt to taste
Directions
- Add all the ingredients and blend the mixture well, in a blender.
- Pour the drink into a pot and add 2 cups of chilled water.
- Mix well and refrigerate for some time.
- Sprinkle some coriander leaves before drinking.
5. Watermelon Juice
Benefits: Drinking watermelon juice on a hot sunny day can help lower inflammation and oxidative stress [12]. The fruit juice hydrates your body and the amino acids in watermelon help maintain the health of blood vessels and ensure smooth blood flow [13].
Ingredients
- 1 small sweet watermelon
- 1 small lime, juiced
Directions
- Slice the watermelon in half and scoop the chunks of watermelon into the blender.
- Blend until smooth and add the lemon juice, blend for a few seconds.
- Pour the mixture through a strainer.
- Add ice cubes and enjoy.
From Coconut Water To Yoga: Home Remedies To Reduce Body Heat Quickly
6. Cucumber Juice
Benefits: Apart from being a great refresher for summer, cucumber juice is rich in Vitamin K. Men should ideally have 3 cups of cucumber juice per day while a woman should have 2.5 cups in a day. A cup of cucumber juice provides nutrition equivalent to that provided by one cup of vegetables [14]. It also helps fight various diseases and also lowers the risk of obesity [15].
Ingredients
- 3 medium cucumbers
- 1 cup of water, optional
- Lemon or lime juice, optional
Directions
- Remove the skin of the cucumber.
- Slice and chop the cucumbers.
- Add the cucumbers to the blender.
- Blend for 1-2 minutes for an even consistency.
- Pour the blended cucumbers into a sieve and filter.
- Press the cucumber fibre or pulp with a spoon, squeezing out as much juice as possible. Add ice cubes.
7. Pudina (Mint) Juice
Benefits: Mint juice can help bring your body temperature and also help stimulate the digestive enzymes and in turn, convert the fat content into usable energy [16]. Pudina has been used as one of the central ingredients in Ayurveda since time immemorial.
Ingredients
- A small bunch of mint leaves
- Pinch of black salt and black pepper
- Half a lemon
Directions
- Add the mint leaves to a blender along with a glass of water and a pinch of black salt and pepper.
- Blend all the ingredients well.
- Squeeze half a lemon juice and mix well.
- Add ice cubes.
8. Tangy Water
Benefits: A mix of orange and cucumber, this drink provides quick relief from the scorching summer heat. The water gets a tangy flavour from the orange and is rich in vitamin C. This healthy drink can help protect you from heat rashes due to its antioxidant properties [17]. The mix of cucumber and mint can help reduce bloating, something that is common during the summer season.
Is Orange Juice Good For Constipation?
Ingredients
- Sliced cucumber, 5 pieces
- Orange, 4 segments
- Few mint leaves
Directions
- Put a cucumber slice, few mint leaves and orange slices in a glass of water.
- Keep it in the fridge for some time and drink it, while it's cold.
9. Amla (Gooseberry) Juice
Benefits: During summer, amla juice keeps your body cool. Amla can improve the levels of tannins which are required to shield the heat and light and may act as a radiation shield and protects your body from harmful UV rays [18].
Ingredients
- Roughly chopped amla, ½ cup
- Honey, optional
- Water, ½ cup
Directions
- Combine the chopped amla and water in a blender and blend till smooth.
- Strain the mixture and add ice cubes.
- Serve immediately.
10. Orange Juice With Salt
Benefits: Orage juice is rich in vitamin C and the electrolytes present in it will prevent you from getting exhausted and dehydrated during the summer season [19]. By adding a pinch of salt to juice, not only does the taste improve, but it is also one of the best ways to replenish salt lost from the body due to perspiration [20].
Health Benefits Of Orange Seeds
Ingredients
- 2 Orange
- A pinch of salt
Directions
- Squeeze the oranges and drain the seeds.
- Let the pulp be there in the juice, and add a pinch of salt.
- Add ice cubes and mix.
On A Final Note…
The hot summer is inevitable. Try the above-mentioned drinks for relief from the heat, and to bring down your body temperature so that you do not struggle with excess sweating and overheating of the body. Coconut water and normal plain lemon juice are also good options. Also, wear loose, lightly coloured clothing in natural fabrics such as cotton or linen.