10 Soothing Drinks For The Summer Season To Beat The Heat

1. Muskmelon And Lemon Juice Benefits: The combination of musk melon and lemon juice can make for an effective natural energy drink, as these ingredients are rich in nutrients and electrolytes that can restore back the lost energy to your body [3]. Musk melon is rich in potassium and vitamins, so it helps in providing instant energy to your cells by oxygenating them to an optimum level [4]. Lemon juice contains vitamin C and folate, which also work towards improving your energy levels in a jiffy [5]. Note: It is best to use chilled water for all these summer drinks. Ingredients Musk melon juice, 1 glass

Lemon juice, 3 tsp

Honey for taste Directions Add the lime juice to the glass of musk melon.

Stir well to form a mixture.

Consume this mixture, once or twice a day, whenever you feel tired. Foods To Reduce Body Heat This Summer

2. Lemon And Ginger Juice Benefits: This combination of lemon and ginger is extremely beneficial for your overall health. Apart from providing quick relief from the summer heat, this juice also helps improve your metabolism, promote speedy workout recovery and is beneficial for the immune system [6][7][8]. Lemon and ginger juice is also an effective detox drink. Ingredients 2 lemons

Fresh ginger, 2 tsp, grated

Honey for taste

Salt for taste

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves Directions Cut each lemon into half and juice using a lemon squeezer.

In a glass add ginger, sugar, salt and lemon juice.

Add 1 cup of water and stir well.

Add the water, mint leaves and mix well. What Pepper, Salt And Lemon Mixture Can Do To Your Body

3. Jaljeera (Cumin Seed Water) Benefits: A healthy drink and a natural coolant in the summer season, jaljeera is beneficial for people dealing with digestion problems [9]. Jaljeera is traditionally served in summers. It is also good to drink it before a meal, as it can build your appetite and activate your taste buds and digestive juices [10]. Ingredients Dry mint powder, 4 tsp

Roasted cumin powder, 4 tsp

Lemon juice, 3 tsp

Ginger powder, 1 tsp

Salt, 1 tsp

Sugar, 1 tsp

Dry mango powder, 2 tsp Directions Mix all the ingredients well and store in a clean glass container.

To make Jaljeera, mix 1 tsp powder of the ingredient mix in one glass of chilled water.

Add some ice cubes and serve immediately.

4. Chaas (Buttermilk) Benefits: Buttermilk is known by many different names in different parts of India such as Chaas, Chaach, Takramrut, Mattha, etc. Even the process of preparing buttermilk varies in all parts of India; however, the goodness remains the same. This healthy and refreshing drink can help cool down your body temperature, promote digestion and soothe your digestive system [11]. Ingredients Plain curd, 2 cups

Green chilly, 1, chopped

A small bunch of coriander leaves, chopped

4 curry leaves

1 tsp rock salt or black salt

Salt to taste Directions Add all the ingredients and blend the mixture well, in a blender.

Pour the drink into a pot and add 2 cups of chilled water.

Mix well and refrigerate for some time.

Sprinkle some coriander leaves before drinking.

5. Watermelon Juice Benefits: Drinking watermelon juice on a hot sunny day can help lower inflammation and oxidative stress [12]. The fruit juice hydrates your body and the amino acids in watermelon help maintain the health of blood vessels and ensure smooth blood flow [13]. Ingredients 1 small sweet watermelon

1 small lime, juiced Directions Slice the watermelon in half and scoop the chunks of watermelon into the blender.

Blend until smooth and add the lemon juice, blend for a few seconds.

Pour the mixture through a strainer.

Add ice cubes and enjoy. From Coconut Water To Yoga: Home Remedies To Reduce Body Heat Quickly

6. Cucumber Juice Benefits: Apart from being a great refresher for summer, cucumber juice is rich in Vitamin K. Men should ideally have 3 cups of cucumber juice per day while a woman should have 2.5 cups in a day. A cup of cucumber juice provides nutrition equivalent to that provided by one cup of vegetables [14]. It also helps fight various diseases and also lowers the risk of obesity [15]. Ingredients 3 medium cucumbers

1 cup of water, optional

Lemon or lime juice, optional Directions Remove the skin of the cucumber.

Slice and chop the cucumbers.

Add the cucumbers to the blender.

Blend for 1-2 minutes for an even consistency.

Pour the blended cucumbers into a sieve and filter.

Press the cucumber fibre or pulp with a spoon, squeezing out as much juice as possible. Add ice cubes. Benefits Of Eating Cucumber Daily

7. Pudina (Mint) Juice Benefits: Mint juice can help bring your body temperature and also help stimulate the digestive enzymes and in turn, convert the fat content into usable energy [16]. Pudina has been used as one of the central ingredients in Ayurveda since time immemorial. Ingredients A small bunch of mint leaves

Pinch of black salt and black pepper

Half a lemon Directions Add the mint leaves to a blender along with a glass of water and a pinch of black salt and pepper.

Blend all the ingredients well.

Squeeze half a lemon juice and mix well.

Add ice cubes. Ways To Use Mint (Pudina) Leaves For Weight Loss

8. Tangy Water Benefits: A mix of orange and cucumber, this drink provides quick relief from the scorching summer heat. The water gets a tangy flavour from the orange and is rich in vitamin C. This healthy drink can help protect you from heat rashes due to its antioxidant properties [17]. The mix of cucumber and mint can help reduce bloating, something that is common during the summer season. Is Orange Juice Good For Constipation? Ingredients Sliced cucumber, 5 pieces

Orange, 4 segments

Few mint leaves Directions Put a cucumber slice, few mint leaves and orange slices in a glass of water.

Keep it in the fridge for some time and drink it, while it's cold.

9. Amla (Gooseberry) Juice Benefits: During summer, amla juice keeps your body cool. Amla can improve the levels of tannins which are required to shield the heat and light and may act as a radiation shield and protects your body from harmful UV rays [18]. Ingredients Roughly chopped amla, ½ cup

Honey, optional

Water, ½ cup Directions Combine the chopped amla and water in a blender and blend till smooth.

Strain the mixture and add ice cubes.

Serve immediately.

10. Orange Juice With Salt Benefits: Orage juice is rich in vitamin C and the electrolytes present in it will prevent you from getting exhausted and dehydrated during the summer season [19]. By adding a pinch of salt to juice, not only does the taste improve, but it is also one of the best ways to replenish salt lost from the body due to perspiration [20]. Health Benefits Of Orange Seeds Ingredients 2 Orange

A pinch of salt Directions Squeeze the oranges and drain the seeds.

Let the pulp be there in the juice, and add a pinch of salt.

Add ice cubes and mix.