Just In
- 1 hr ago Golden Globes 2020: From Priyanka-Nick to Ellen And Portia, Couples Who Gave Us Major Fashion Goals!
-
- 2 hrs ago Funny Viral Video: Learn From These People How To Celebrate Your Bike's Birthday
- 3 hrs ago Amazing Health Benefits Of Vegan Milk (Plant-based Milk)
- 3 hrs ago 6 Ways To Boost Your Mitochondrial Health
Don't Miss
- Sports UTT 65th National School Games TT Championships: Gujarat's Nandish upsets national champion Adarsh in QF
- Technology Revenue From Voice Might Drop Further By 2024: Report
- Movies Anurag Kashyap Admits Mid-Life Crisis Has Kicked In; Says It Is Showing In His Work
- News Give us vote only if work done: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Automobiles Dakar Rally Stage 1 Highlights: KTMs Toby Price In Overall Lead
- Finance Gold Nears Rs 42,000/10 Grams In India Amid US-Iran Tensions, Weaker Rupee
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Did You Know These Benefits Of Lemon Water?
Lemons are rich in vitamin C, fibre and various other compounds that are extremely beneficial for your health. These citrus fruits are said to possess several health benefits that can help improve your heart health, digestive health and aid in healthy weight loss.
Lemon is one of the healthiest fruits, especially its juice is considered to have a good effect on our overall health. Many drink a glass of warm water with a few drops of lemon and honey on an empty stomach in the morning to burn the excessive fat in their body [1] .
An excellent source of various nutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, fibre and so on, the citrus fruit is extremely beneficial to your health. The citric acid in the fruit has strong antibacterial and antiviral properties as well [2] .
Water, on the other hand, clears the body of all the toxins and keeps it hydrated. Therefore, combining the two can help your body in various ways. Take a look at the health benefits of lemon water here.
1. Aids Weight Loss
Drinking lemon water with honey helps in reducing weight. It creates an alkaline condition in the stomach to lose weight faster. The high pectin content in lemon gives a feeling of the filled stomach for a longer period, reducing cravings for food for a long time.
2. Improves Digestion
The citrus fruit has components that aid the liver to produce bile in an adequate quantity to facilitate digestion. It also helps the digestive system to detoxify the body. Lemon water also helps in curing constipation and diarrhoea. Drink a glass of lemon water daily to get rid of digestion-related issues.
3. Manages Blood Pressure
High blood pressure levels can be managed through the consumption of lemon water. That is, the high potassium content in lemon helps one in having a night of better sleep and reduces stress, which in turn, keeps the blood pressure within the normal range.
4. Boosts Immunity
One of the major health benefits of citrus fruits, especially lemon is its ability to improve one's immune system functioning. The citrus fruit boosts the immunity and helps the body fight cold and flu effectively due to the vitamin C content in it. Lemon also enables the body to absorb iron, which is also an essential nutrient to improve immunity.
5. Promotes Detoxification
Lemon water aids in cleansing your lymphatic system. Lemon juice, when combined with warm water acts as a detoxifying agent and helps flush out the toxins that have built up in the lymphatic system. It helps to balance your body's pH level and also aids your liver to flush out the harmful toxins from the body.
6. Boosts Energy Levels
Lemon and hot water is a storehouse of antioxidants that assist in beating fatigue. It gives you a boost of energy because the nutrients present in lemon are responsible for this property. Lemon helps in hydrating your body, besides supplying oxygen, which helps us to feel energised and fresh.
7. Reduces Inflammation
Drinking lemon water can help neutralise the acidic levels in your body. As studies point out, it is the alkalising effect of the citrus fruit that is responsible for neutralising stomach acid, which may help reduce acid reflux and resultant inflammation.
8. Manages Kidney Stones
Drinking lemon water daily has been proven to have positive effects on your kidney health as lemon water has the potential to prevent the formation of kidney stones because drinking lemon juice concentrate diluted in water each day can help increase urine citrate and likely reduce kidney stone risk.
Apart from the aforementioned, drinking lemon water is also said to help improve sore throat, suppress appetite and help prevent cold and flu.
- [1] Selvamuthukumaran, M., Boobalan, M. S., & Shi, J. (2017). Bioactive Components in Citrus Fruits and Their Health Benefits. Phytochemicals in Citrus: Applications in Functional Foods.
- [2] Ciriminna, R., Meneguzzo, F., Fidalgo, A., Ilharco, L. M., & Pagliaro, M. (2016). Extraction, benefits and valorization of olive polyphenols. European Journal of Lipid Science and Technology, 118(4), 503-511.