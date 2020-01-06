Did You Know These Benefits Of Lemon Water? Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, fibre and various other compounds that are extremely beneficial for your health. These citrus fruits are said to possess several health benefits that can help improve your heart health, digestive health and aid in healthy weight loss.

Lemon is one of the healthiest fruits, especially its juice is considered to have a good effect on our overall health. Many drink a glass of warm water with a few drops of lemon and honey on an empty stomach in the morning to burn the excessive fat in their body [1] .

An excellent source of various nutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, fibre and so on, the citrus fruit is extremely beneficial to your health. The citric acid in the fruit has strong antibacterial and antiviral properties as well [2] .

Water, on the other hand, clears the body of all the toxins and keeps it hydrated. Therefore, combining the two can help your body in various ways. Take a look at the health benefits of lemon water here.

1. Aids Weight Loss Drinking lemon water with honey helps in reducing weight. It creates an alkaline condition in the stomach to lose weight faster. The high pectin content in lemon gives a feeling of the filled stomach for a longer period, reducing cravings for food for a long time. 2. Improves Digestion The citrus fruit has components that aid the liver to produce bile in an adequate quantity to facilitate digestion. It also helps the digestive system to detoxify the body. Lemon water also helps in curing constipation and diarrhoea. Drink a glass of lemon water daily to get rid of digestion-related issues. 3. Manages Blood Pressure High blood pressure levels can be managed through the consumption of lemon water. That is, the high potassium content in lemon helps one in having a night of better sleep and reduces stress, which in turn, keeps the blood pressure within the normal range. 4. Boosts Immunity One of the major health benefits of citrus fruits, especially lemon is its ability to improve one's immune system functioning. The citrus fruit boosts the immunity and helps the body fight cold and flu effectively due to the vitamin C content in it. Lemon also enables the body to absorb iron, which is also an essential nutrient to improve immunity. 5. Promotes Detoxification Lemon water aids in cleansing your lymphatic system. Lemon juice, when combined with warm water acts as a detoxifying agent and helps flush out the toxins that have built up in the lymphatic system. It helps to balance your body's pH level and also aids your liver to flush out the harmful toxins from the body. 6. Boosts Energy Levels Lemon and hot water is a storehouse of antioxidants that assist in beating fatigue. It gives you a boost of energy because the nutrients present in lemon are responsible for this property. Lemon helps in hydrating your body, besides supplying oxygen, which helps us to feel energised and fresh. 7. Reduces Inflammation Drinking lemon water can help neutralise the acidic levels in your body. As studies point out, it is the alkalising effect of the citrus fruit that is responsible for neutralising stomach acid, which may help reduce acid reflux and resultant inflammation. 8. Manages Kidney Stones Drinking lemon water daily has been proven to have positive effects on your kidney health as lemon water has the potential to prevent the formation of kidney stones because drinking lemon juice concentrate diluted in water each day can help increase urine citrate and likely reduce kidney stone risk. Apart from the aforementioned, drinking lemon water is also said to help improve sore throat, suppress appetite and help prevent cold and flu.

View Article References [1] Selvamuthukumaran, M., Boobalan, M. S., & Shi, J. (2017). Bioactive Components in Citrus Fruits and Their Health Benefits. Phytochemicals in Citrus: Applications in Functional Foods. [2] Ciriminna, R., Meneguzzo, F., Fidalgo, A., Ilharco, L. M., & Pagliaro, M. (2016). Extraction, benefits and valorization of olive polyphenols. European Journal of Lipid Science and Technology, 118(4), 503-511.