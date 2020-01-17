ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Is Your Body Craving Orange Juice?

    By

    It happens out of the blue, with no warning and the irk does not go away until you feed it, yes, literally feed it. I'm talking about nothing but food cravings here. Some health experts suggest that food cravings are a sign of vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Chocolate cravings, for example, are traditionally associated with low magnesium levels in the body.

    However, there are contradictory views of this as well. According to a study finding, no connection between food cravings and nutritional deficiencies were reported. With many studies being conducted to explore the reasons behind specific food craving, some has indeed gathered findings and one of those is of orange juice.

    Array

    So, Why Does Your Body Crave For Orange Juice?

    Fresh orange juice contains a lot of minerals, flavonoids, vitamins and phytonutrients, all of which are essential for your overall health.

    Besides vitamin C, a very crucial vitamin for our body, orange juice also supplies us with iron, manganese, zinc, folic acid, phosphorus, etc. On top of it, orange juice has no calories that can adversely affect your health.

    Array

    Your body needs some vitamin C

    If you are suddenly hit with a strong desire to drink orange juice, it could be an indication that your body needs more vitamin C and is possibly even fighting off an infection.

    Array

    Low glucose levels

    Recent studies have pointed out that when our blood sugar levels drop we lose our ability to control desire and can develop an increased urge to consume food. According to a study, it was found that small drops in blood sugar activated the region of the brain that produces a desire to eat, while adequate levels of blood sugar activated the region of the brain that controls impulses.

    Array

    It could be stress

    According to a study published in Harvard Health, stress could be one of the major reasons for craving orange juice. When you're stressed, the cortisol levels in your body increase and your body enters the fight-or-flight mode. Chronic or prolonged stress affects food choices and food preferences by throwing your hormones out of balance, thereby resulting in emotional eating and trigger cravings.

    Array

    It could be your gut bacteria

    One of the other reasons why you crave for orange juice is due to an unhealthy gut. Gut bacteria influence your food preferences, appetite, hormone production, metabolism and more. They influence your eating behaviour in two ways, that is, they can induce cravings for foods that they feed on or foods that suppress other bacteria they're competing with. These bacteria can also induce feelings of dissatisfaction and restlessness, causing you to eat food that can enhance their well-being, by manipulating your taste receptors and brain chemicals.

    Array

    It is nothing but stimulation

    If your craving for oranges started right after seeing them in the grocery or a TV commercial, then it is just due to the stimulation of your senses. Research suggests that the mind craves for certain foods that it comes across.

    Array

    Hormones during pregnancy

    During pregnancy, women undergo certain hormonal changes. This could be one of the reasons for craving orange juice. Of course, pregnant women can enjoy orange juice in moderate amounts.

    Array

    On A Final Note…

    Health experts and doctors say that if a person discovers that they are experiencing a craving for orange juice, then they should feel free to indulge the craving. Defined to be a healthy addiction, it is all right to enjoy occasional glasses of orange juice. However, if the craving intensifies or is present for several days then it is wise to visit the doctor.

    More ORANGE News

    Read more about: orange juice orange
    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue