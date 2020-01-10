Just In
Did You Know These Health Benefits Of Masturbation?
Masturbation is a natural phenomenon exhibited by every human being. As such, it isn't a characteristic of humans alone. As for the question of why we masturbate, this natural act is nothing but a reaction of hormonal secretion in the body. Dopamine, a compound that is associated with incredible feel-good features is released in the brain. While masturbation has many health benefits, overdoing it can lead to several complications in the body[1] .
As far as masturbation is concerned, there is definitely no wrong in pleasuring yourself. In fact, you would be amazed upon knowing the brilliant health benefits of masturbation. So let us go ahead and look at the advantages of the much-tabooed subject of masturbation.
1. Prevents nasal congestion
According to studies and reports, masturbation helps in reducing nasal congestion by disallowing swelling of vessels in the nasal region. That is, during an orgasm the muscles contract around the body, including inside the nose, which can temporarily relieve sinus pressure and help get rid of nasal congestion.
2. Relieves headache
Your headaches can now be put to rest with the help of masturbation. Researchers point out that, when you masturbate, a chemical called oxytocin is released into your body (head), which acts as a natural pain reliever, reducing your headache. Orgasm from masturbation releases endorphins and hormones that help ease headache pain.
3. Boosts immunity
Ejaculation releases a hormone called cortisol which is a stress hormone that causes you to feel weak and tired. Therefore, when this hormone is flushed from your body it helps to strengthen and maintain your immune system.
4. Manages stress
It has been proven that masturbation can help relieve built-up stress. This again is partly associated with the release of feel-good compounds in the brain.
5. Improves mood
Masturbation results in the secretion of dopamine in the brain, which is a natural feel-good compound that is released during the time of orgasm. It can improve your mood tremendously.
6. Reduces prostate cancer risk
A study by a leading Australian Medical Research Institute revealed that men who masturbate about 5 times a week are at 30 per cent lower risk of contracting prostate cancer. Many recent studies have suggested a declined risk of prostate cancer in men who masturbate 4 times a week, as it helps flush out the carcinogenic toxins.
7. Removes toxin
A lot of toxins sometimes get accumulated in the urogenital tract in men. By way of masturbating, the harmful toxins that are capable of causing uninvited complications in one's body are wiped out.
8. Improves sperm quality
Another important benefit of masturbation is that it improves the quality of sperm secreted by the body which in turn help enhance the chances of conception, studies indicate.
9. Promotes sleep
Masturbation has been proven to help promote a healthy sleep cycle and improve sleep quality. When you masturbate, the pressure in your body is lowered and a chemical called endorphins are produced which is responsible to ease stress and increase relaxation, allowing you to get better sleep.
10. Prevents UTIs
One of the primary health benefits of masturbation for women is that it helps ward off all types of urinary tract infections. When you masturbate, the old bacteria from the cervix is flushed out giving UTI patients a sort of relief.
11. Reduces menstrual pain
Masturbation has been proven to help reduce menstrual cramps and also promotes an increase in blood flow at the time of periods. It is because masturbation releases endorphins, which can help relieve menstrual cramps.
Side Effects Of Masturbation
Masturbation doesn't have any harmful side effects. However, some people may develop issues such as chronic masturbation - an addiction to masturbation. It can result in the individual skipping on their daily duties such as work or school, resulting in harming one's relationships and other aspects of life.
If you're worried you may have an addiction to masturbation, speak with your doctor or a counsellor about ways to manage the condition. You can also break the habit by opting to go for a run, spending time outside or by going for a walk.
