Did You Know These Health Benefits Of Masturbation?

1. Prevents nasal congestion According to studies and reports, masturbation helps in reducing nasal congestion by disallowing swelling of vessels in the nasal region. That is, during an orgasm the muscles contract around the body, including inside the nose, which can temporarily relieve sinus pressure and help get rid of nasal congestion.

2. Relieves headache Your headaches can now be put to rest with the help of masturbation. Researchers point out that, when you masturbate, a chemical called oxytocin is released into your body (head), which acts as a natural pain reliever, reducing your headache. Orgasm from masturbation releases endorphins and hormones that help ease headache pain.

3. Boosts immunity Ejaculation releases a hormone called cortisol which is a stress hormone that causes you to feel weak and tired. Therefore, when this hormone is flushed from your body it helps to strengthen and maintain your immune system.

4. Manages stress It has been proven that masturbation can help relieve built-up stress. This again is partly associated with the release of feel-good compounds in the brain.

5. Improves mood Masturbation results in the secretion of dopamine in the brain, which is a natural feel-good compound that is released during the time of orgasm. It can improve your mood tremendously.

6. Reduces prostate cancer risk A study by a leading Australian Medical Research Institute revealed that men who masturbate about 5 times a week are at 30 per cent lower risk of contracting prostate cancer. Many recent studies have suggested a declined risk of prostate cancer in men who masturbate 4 times a week, as it helps flush out the carcinogenic toxins.

7. Removes toxin A lot of toxins sometimes get accumulated in the urogenital tract in men. By way of masturbating, the harmful toxins that are capable of causing uninvited complications in one's body are wiped out.

8. Improves sperm quality Another important benefit of masturbation is that it improves the quality of sperm secreted by the body which in turn help enhance the chances of conception, studies indicate.

9. Promotes sleep Masturbation has been proven to help promote a healthy sleep cycle and improve sleep quality. When you masturbate, the pressure in your body is lowered and a chemical called endorphins are produced which is responsible to ease stress and increase relaxation, allowing you to get better sleep.

10. Prevents UTIs One of the primary health benefits of masturbation for women is that it helps ward off all types of urinary tract infections. When you masturbate, the old bacteria from the cervix is flushed out giving UTI patients a sort of relief.

11. Reduces menstrual pain Masturbation has been proven to help reduce menstrual cramps and also promotes an increase in blood flow at the time of periods. It is because masturbation releases endorphins, which can help relieve menstrual cramps.