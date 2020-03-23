Kidney Stone Diet: Which Foods Can Cause Kidney Stones

1. Spinach Spinach contains moderate amounts of soluble and insoluble oxalate. According to a study, 100 g of frozen spinach found in New Zealand has about 90 mg of calcium and 76.7% of this calcium was not found because it was bound to oxalate as insoluble oxalate. When the frozen spinach was grilled, there was no way for the soluble oxalates to leach out into the cooking water that is discarded [1]. However, consuming calcium-rich foods with spinach significantly reduces the absorption of soluble oxalate. How much to consume: Limit to ¼ cup cooked or ½ cup raw spinach; avoid other high oxalate foods.

2. Beetroot Beetroot, beet greens and beetroot powder are high in oxalate and may increase the risk of kidney stone formation. Therefore, people who have a tendency to develop kidney stones or gallstones should minimize beetroot consumption. How much to consume: Limit to ½ cup cooked beetroot, avoid juiced form; avoid other high oxalate foods.

3. Swiss chard Swiss chard is also a moderate source of oxalate. The young leaves of Swiss chard contain lower levels of oxalate than mature leaves. The oxalate content of Swiss chard can be reduced by soaking, boiling and stir-frying. How much to consume: Have ½ cup raw or ¼ cup cooked Swiss chard per day.

4. Rhubarb Rhubarb is another vegetable that contains high amounts of oxalate. Boiling and steaming rhubarb in water or cooking it in milk can reduce soluble oxalate content in rhubarb [2]. How much to consume: Limit to ½ cup cooked rhubarb; avoid other high oxalate foods.

5. Kale Kale is a green leafy vegetable rich in oxalate, which if consumed in excess can cause kidney stones. So, people who are prone to kidney stones should avoid consuming it in large amounts. How much to consume: Limit to ½ cup raw kale; avoid other high oxalate foods

6. Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes contain moderate amounts of oxalate, therefore, people with kidney problems should stop eating sweet potatoes or should limit their consumption.

7. Peanuts Peanuts are a common food that is enjoyed as a snack. 100 g of roasted peanuts provide about 187.0 mg of oxalate and studies have shown that peanuts can cause oxalate nephropathy. Oxalate nephropathy is caused when oxalate crystal deposits are formed in the kidneys that lead to inflammation and renal epithelial cell injury [3].

8. Star fruit Studies have shown that consuming excess amounts of star fruit leads to the development of oxalate nephropathy in patients with normal and abnormal baseline renal function [4].

9. Cocoa powder According to a study, cocoa powder obtained from organically grown cocoa beans contain less oxalates than the cocoa powder obtained from cocoa beans grown conventionally. Cocoa and cocoa processed products tend to have high oxalate content, therefore people suffering from kidney stones should limit the consumption [5].

10. Almonds People who suffer from kidney problems should avoid consuming almonds in excess because these nuts are also high in both soluble and insoluble oxalates [6]. How much to consume: Limit to 2 tablespoons raw/roasted almonds.

11. Cashews Cashew nuts are also known to have good amounts of oxalate. Consuming cashew nuts excessively will increase the oxalate content in your body. How much to consume: Limit to 2 tablespoons raw/roasted cashews.

12. Raspberries Raspberries are rich in oxalate which can lead to the development of kidney stones. They also contain vitamin C, which can lead to the development of kidney stones [7]. How much to consume: Limit to ½ cup fresh raspberries.

13. Black beans Black beans have a high oxalate content. Boiling black beans can reduce the oxalate level as the oxalate is leached into the water while boiling. How much to consume: Limit to ½ cup cooked black beans.

Calcium Phosphate Kidney Stones When calcium in the urine binds with phosphorus, it forms calcium phosphate kidney stones. Foods that cause calcium phosphate stones are: 1. Dairy products Milk, cheese and other dairy products can cause calcium phosphate kidney stones, which forms when the calcium in the urine combines with the mineral phosphorus. How much to consume: Limit to 1 serving of dairy per day.

2. Eggs Eggs are a source of animal protein that can contribute to the development of calcium phosphate kidney stones. So, limit the consumption of eggs. How much to consume: Limit to 1-2 eggs per day.

3. Seafood Seafood is another rich protein source that can cause calcium phosphate kidney stones. So, limit your consumption of seafood if you are suffering from kidney problems.

Uric Acid Kidney Stones Purines, a natural chemical found in certain foods can cause uric acid kidney stones. Higher intake of purine-rich food leads to an increased production of uric acid which in turn makes your urine acidic, and causes kidney stones. Foods that cause uric acid stones are: 1. Red meat Consuming excess red meat increases the level of uric acid that could possibly lead to the development of kidney stones. It is because red meat contains high amounts of purines, a chemical compound naturally present in red meat. How much to consume: Limit red meat consumption to 1-2 servings a week.

2. Shellfish Shellfish also contains high amounts of purines which leads to an increase in uric acid levels and creates a larger acid load for the kidneys to excrete. This leads to the development of kidney stones. How much to consume: Limit to 1-2 servings per week.