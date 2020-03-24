Men Are More Affected By Novel Coronavirus As Compared To Women, Says Study Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

While the whole world is struggling to eradicate the disease, a new study conducted by Chinese researchers emerged, which revealed that men have a higher risk of death than women if they contract the new virus.

This massive study comes from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC). The study analysed 72,314 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Hubei province in China as of February 11. Among them, 44,672 cases (61.8 per cent) were confirmed, 16,186 cases (22.4 per cent) were suspected, 10,567 cases (14.6 per cent) were clinically diagnosed and 889 cases (1.2 per cent) were asymptomatic [1].

Among the 44,672 cases, a majority of the individuals belonged to age group between 30 to 69 years, with most of them being male (51.4 per cent) and a total of 1,023 deaths have occurred with an overall fatality rate of 2.3 per cent. Most of the patients (85.8 per cent) reported Wuhan-related exposures and were classified as mild.

The CCDC data also showed that people who were above 80 years old had the highest case fatality rate of 14.8 per cent. Male patients accounted for 22,981 (51.4 per cent) of the total confirmed cases, while female patients accounted for 21,691 (48.6 per cent) of the total confirmed cases with a fatality rate of 2.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.

The study further reported that people with pre-existing medical conditions had a much higher fatality rate. Individuals with cardiovascular disease reported a fatality rate of 10.5 per cent, diabetic patients had a fatality rate of 7.3 per cent and individuals with chronic respiratory disease, hypertension and cancer had a fatality rate of 6.3 per cent, 6.0 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively. And patients with no underlying health problems had a fatality rate of 0.9 per cent.

The study analysis offers new important information to the international community about the pandemic and also aims to identify effective treatment and prevention methods, which includes drug and vaccine development.

What Is The Current Scenario Of COVID-19 Outbreak

So far, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed 14,652 deaths and 334,981 cases have been confirmed as per the World Health Organization (WHO).Reports show that there has been a global shortage of protective gear for health care workers and the WHO has distributed 1.5 million lab tests worldwide, but more is required to meet the needs.

However, quarantine yourself to protect yourself from the contagious disease and keep washing your hands with soap and water on a regular basis.