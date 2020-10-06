21 Best Vegetables For Diabetes: Must Include These Vegetables In Your Diabetes Diet

1. Broccoli Broccoli is best suited for diabetic patients because of its high fibre and low-calorie content. It is rich in vitamins A and C. Broccoli also contains a sulphur-rich compound called sulforaphane which may help regulate the body's blood sugar levels. [1]

2. Ladyfinger Ladyfinger, also known as okra works well in reducing blood sugar levels. The gooey liquid that comes out when you cut okra helps regulate the glucose levels in the body. Soak sliced okra in a glass of water and drink it early in the morning to manage diabetes. [2]

3. Carrots Carrots contain an antioxidant called beta-carotene that helps reduce insulin levels in the body. It also contains Vitamin A which boosts the functioning of the immune system.

4. Beans Beans are another healthy option that a diabetic patient can include in their diet. They are rich sources of iron, calcium, potassium, vitamin A, folate and magnesium. Beans also contain fibre and protein besides having lower GI levels. Lower glycemic index foods are natural combatants against diabetes. [3]

5. Cabbage Cabbage is the best way to add vitamins A and K to the diabetic diet. It is also a rich source of manganese, fibre and vitamin B6. Cabbage helps lower blood sugar levels in the body and ensures the proper functioning of the pancreas. Pancreas release the vital enzyme called insulin which controls blood sugar levels in the body. [4]

6. Cauliflower Cauliflower is a low-carbohydrate veggie. It provides a daily intake of vitamin C. The good amount of iron, calcium and fibre may effectively help reduce the blood sugar levels.

7. Cucumber Cucumber is a low-carb choice for people with diabetes. It helps you keep a check on the rise of blood sugar levels. Cucumber is a good source of vitamin K along with potassium and vitamin C. [5]

8. Tomato Tomato is another superfood for diabetes. It is packed with vitamin C and is a good source for vitamin A, potassium and fibre. A diabetic must include tomatoes in their daily diabetic diet.

9. Beetroot Beetroot is rich in potassium and vitamin C. It can prove to be a great vegetable for diabetics as it can help keep up the energy levels and reduce diabetes-related fatigue. Beetroots have the ability to regulate blood sugar levels as well as blood pressure levels in the body. One glass of beetroot juice can lower systolic blood pressure by almost 5 points. [6]

10. Bitter Gourd Bitter gourd, also known as karela contains Polypeptide-p that helps lower glucose levels naturally. Juice made from bitter gourd makes for an excellent beverage for diabetics. [7]

11. Sweet Potato Sweet potato contains anthocyanins that have the ability to control blood sugar levels in the blood. It is also rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that make them wonderful foods for diabetics.

13. Kale Kale is rich in iron, potassium and essential vitamins B6 and K. They are low in calories and high in antioxidants. Kale, like other leafy greens, makes for a brilliant food that may help fight diabetes.

14. Brinjal Brinjal, or eggplant, is a low-carbohydrate and low-calorie vegetable for diabetics. It can inhibit the rise in blood sugar levels by regulating insulin production. Brinjal is also non-starchy and good for diabetics. [9] 25 Natural Home Remedies For Allergies: You Might Not Be Knowing About Number 19

15. Bottle Gourd Drinking bottle gourd juice in the morning can help manage diabetes much better than taking insulin supplements. Bottle gourd is rich in fibre and water content and causes the lowering of glucose levels in the body.

16. Onion Onion is good for both diabetics or pre-diabetics. It helps balance insulin levels in the body to keep the blood sugar levels under control. Onions are known to reduce fasting blood sugar levels in very less time. [10]

17. Asparagus Asparagus is a brilliant food that boosts pancreatic and kidney function. It is known to boost insulin levels in the body, thereby controlling the level of glucose in the blood.

18. Garlic Garlic is one of the healthiest foods to prevent diabetes. This is because of garlic's admirable nutrient composition which helps to regulate blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels and blood sugar. It is a must-have food for diabetics. [11]

19. Fenugreek Leaves The leaves of the fenugreek plant are very useful in controlling diabetes. They are mildly bitter in taste but help lower glucose level in the blood. Fenugreek leaves are also high in fibre.

20. Pumpkin There's a controversy regarding the safety consumption of pumpkin in diabetes. Pumpkin does have a very high glycemic index, but it has a low glycemic load. Therefore, the consumption of a small portion of pumpkin can help control glucose levels.

21. Artichokes Artichokes are tuber plants that may help reduce blood sugar levels within 30 minutes of its consumption. The primary nutrient in artichokes is the fibre which is good in managing diabetes. [12]