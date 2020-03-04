11 Best Juices For Colon Cleansing Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

The colon or large intestine is a vital part of the gastrointestinal tract. It helps to absorb fluids, nutrients and electrolytes from the digestive foods and prepare for the elimination of waste products. Colon also helps maintain the proper bowel movement and prevent the risk of digestive problems like diarrhoea, bloating, constipation and stomach pain.

Cleansing of the colon is very important as it helps flush out all types of toxins from the body. When the colon dysfunctions or slow down, toxins get accumulated inside our body and cause complications such as haemorrhoids, intestinal tears and chronic constipation. Juices are the best way to cleanse the colon as they easily get absorbed by the intestine and help in its proper functioning.

Take a look at a few juices which are considered beneficial for colon cleansing.

1. Apple Juice

Apples are among the highly consumed fruits which are rich in fibre and polyphenols. Pectin (a type of fibre) in apple acts as a prebiotic and serves as a food for the gut bacteria, who in turn, help the gut to perform its function efficiently. [1]

How to prepare: Peel apples and blend them. In lukewarm water, add the blended mixture, two tbsp of lemon juice, half tsp of ginger juice and salt to taste. Consume it in empty stomach.

2. Aloe Vera Juice

The juice of aloe vera gives a soothing effect to the intestines. It is a natural laxative that helps alleviate constipation. Aloe vera juice also helps to treat irritable bowel syndrome and other disorders of the intestine caused due to inflammation. [2]

How to prepare: Remove the pulp of aloe vera and blend it. Add lemon juice and refrigerate the mixture for at least 3 hours. Consume it 2-3 times a day.

3. Lemon Juice

The abundance of vitamin C in lemon juice is considered a great cleansing agent for the colon. It helps restore the alkaline balance, regulate the bowel movement, prevent digestive issues like bloating and prepare our body for further digestion. [3]

How to prepare: In lukewarm water, add lemon juice, honey and a pinch of salt. Stir the mixture and drink on empty stomach.

4. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot is a good source of fibre that helps with digestion, maintain gut microbiome and add bulk to the stool. It helps cleanse the colon and alleviate constipation. Beetroot juice also helps lower blood glucose. Add a few grapes and lemon juice to improve its taste.

How to prepare: Blend a beetroot with around 20 grapes. Add a tbsp of lemon juice and salt to it and consume.

5. Orange Juice

They are among the easily available juices used for colon cleansing. Orange juice helps improve the functioning of the gut bacteria and show a positive effect on the digestive system. They contain a soluble fibre that helps to improve the digestive functions.

How to prepare: Peel the orange, cut it into halves and remove the seeds. Blend the pulp to prepare its juice. Avoid drinking it in empty stomach as it may cause acidity.

6. Kiwi Juice:

Kiwifruit is rich in dietary fibre and pectic polysaccharides. Consuming kiwi juice shows a prebiotic effect in promoting lactobacilli (good bacteria of the gut). Also, the juice helps relieve chronic constipation and prevent the risk of colon cancer. [4]

How to prepare: Peel the kiwi and blend the pulp with some ginger. You can also add a cup of fresh coconut water. Drink it on empty stomach.

7. Pineapple Juice

Pineapple contains a special enzyme called bromelain that helps in the easy digestion of protein and absorption of other nutrients by the body. This compound also helps in easing stomach pains and digestive discomforts. [5]

How to prepare: Peel the pineapple and slice it into small pieces. Blend it smooth. Add water if the mixture is too thick. Drink it in the morning but not too much.

8. Spinach Juice

Spinach contains a good amount of potassium which acts as a good colon cleanser. It also contains excellent fibre that helps to maintain an ideal gut microbiome along with providing all the essential nutrients to the body.

How to prepare: Take a handful of fresh spinach and blend it with water or coconut water. Add any sweet fruit like banana to enhance its taste.

9. Watermelon Juice

This water-based and soft pulp fruit is very healthy for digestion. Consuming watermelon juice help cleanse the digestive system and encourage a good bowel movement. It is also a natural laxative that helps prevent constipation.

How to prepare: Peel the watermelon and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Blend it without removing seeds. Pour fresh and drink.

10. Prune Juice

Prunes are considered a natural laxative which acts as a wonder for the digestive system. It improves the frequency of stools and alleviates constipation. Prune juice is also good to taste and helps best when drunk during the morning. [6]

How to prepare: Soak the 5-6 prunes in one-fourth cup of water for around half an hour. Blend it and add lemon juice along with honey. Refrigerate for an hour and consume.

11. Isabgol And Ginger

Commonly known as psyllium husk, isabgol is the seed of the Plantago Ovata plant. They contain both soluble (70%) and insoluble fibre (30%) that helps reduce the risk of constipation, diarrhoea and flush toxins out of the body. [7]

How to prepare: Blend a few slices of apples or any fresh fruit with 1-2 tbsp of isabgol and ginger. Consume it at night or before going to sleep.