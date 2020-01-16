Are Mushrooms Good For Diabetes?

About The Study

Talking about mushrooms, it is one among those healthy foods which are considered vital in reducing the blood glucose levels. According to a study, white button mushrooms act as a prebiotic and help to change the composition of gut bacteria-which further helps to improve the regulation of blood sugar in the liver.

The study was conducted on mice for which they were daily fed abound 3 ounces of mushrooms. It was found that mushrooms act as a prebiotic and help to expand the population of a specific category of bacteria called Prevotella that produces acids like succinate and propionate. These acids help to mutate genes responsible for the production of glucose. However, the study was conducted on thin mice and more research are going on to be conducted on obese mice, and then humans.

Health Benefits Of Mushrooms For Diabetics

Mushrooms make up for a healthy snack that can be included in different meals. It can either be grilled or roasted. There are several kinds of mushrooms available in the market, however white, oyster and portobello mushrooms are considered mostly for managing diabetes. Here are the reasons why mushrooms are considered essential for diabetics.