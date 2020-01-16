Just In
Are Mushrooms Good For Diabetes?
A diabetic has to take essential care of their diet as a little fluctuation in their glucose levels can be life-threatening. Also, choosing a particular food for a diabetic is quite a difficult task as there are a plethora of foods available in the market that guarantee to manage blood sugar but instead cause an adverse effect.
Therefore, a diabetic should wisely choose their food which will help them control their sugar levels, release sufficient energy and reduce inflammation.
About The Study
Talking about mushrooms, it is one among those healthy foods which are considered vital in reducing the blood glucose levels. According to a study, white button mushrooms act as a prebiotic and help to change the composition of gut bacteria-which further helps to improve the regulation of blood sugar in the liver.
The study was conducted on mice for which they were daily fed abound 3 ounces of mushrooms. It was found that mushrooms act as a prebiotic and help to expand the population of a specific category of bacteria called Prevotella that produces acids like succinate and propionate. These acids help to mutate genes responsible for the production of glucose. However, the study was conducted on thin mice and more research are going on to be conducted on obese mice, and then humans.
Health Benefits Of Mushrooms For Diabetics
Mushrooms make up for a healthy snack that can be included in different meals. It can either be grilled or roasted. There are several kinds of mushrooms available in the market, however white, oyster and portobello mushrooms are considered mostly for managing diabetes. Here are the reasons why mushrooms are considered essential for diabetics.
1. They have potent antioxidants
Mushrooms are rich in selenium which is a strong antioxidant. As we know oxidative stress causes insulin resistance in the body and leads to type 2 diabetes, thus, the intake of mushrooms help to prevent the condition by improving the insulin sensitivity and lowering blood glucose.
2. Low glycemic index
Foods with a low glycemic index (GI) do not cause a sudden hike in blood glucose levels while foods with high GI often tend to cause a sudden hike in the glucose levels as soon they are taken. Mushrooms have low GI between 10-15 which causes the blood sugar to spike at a slower rate.
3. Polysaccharides
This active compounds found in mushrooms have an anti-diabetic effect. It causes glucose homeostasis (balance of blood glucose) in the body and reduces its complications by preventing oxidative stress.
4. Low carb
Mushrooms are low in calories and high in soluble fibre (beta-glucan). This makes them the best healthy snack which can be taken during any meal as they slow the digestion and prevent sudden glucose spike after consumption.
Mushroom Soup Recipe For Diabetics
Ingredients:
- 200 g of button mushroom
- 2 cup water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 2 tbsp wheat flour
- 10 g butter/olive oil or preferred oil
- 2-3 chopped spring onion
Method:
- Properly wash the mushrooms and slice it.
- In a heated pan, add butter, spring onion and mushrooms.
- Mix it well for 1 minute.
- Add water and wheat flour and let the mixture boil for 5-6 minutes.
- Remove the mixture from the flame and let it cool completely
- Blend mushrooms with low-fat milk until it becomes smooth.
- Pour the mixture in the same pan, add salt and 1 cup of water and let it cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Keep stirring the mixture.
- Serve the soup hot.