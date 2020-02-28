11 Benefits Of Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

All living beings require water to survive. When we are feeling thirsty or after eating spicy foods we immediately reach out for a glass of water. Water is also needed for carrying out important functions in the body such as flushing out waste, maintaining body temperature, protecting sensitive tissues, lubricating the joints and so on.

But, did you know that drinking water on an empty stomach has numerous health benefits? This article will focus on the health benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach.

When you get up in the morning, your body needs water for rehydration. Because when you are sleeping at night, the body is without water for six to eight hours, so drinking a glass of water is a faster way to rehydrate your body after you wake up.

Apart from this, there are other benefits to drinking water in the morning. Let's read on to know about them.

1. Aids in weight loss The link between water and weight loss is attributed to its thermogenic effect, which means the amount of energy the body spends to warm up cold water in the digestive tract after consumption. Drinking water on an empty stomach will speed up metabolism, thereby helping in weight loss. A study has shown that drinking 500 ml of water increased metabolic rate by 30% within 10 minutes and sometimes after 30-40 minutes [1]. 2. Flushes out toxins Another benefit of drinking water in the morning is it helps flush out toxins from the body. The kidneys need water to remove waste from the bloodstream and dispose of them in the form of urine. So, drink water in the morning as soon as you wake up. 3. Clears your bowels Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning helps in cleansing your bowels. It promotes bowel regularity and helps regulate your digestive tract. This prevents constipation and bad digestion [2]. 4.Lowers calorie intake Drinking water before breakfast helps reduce calorie intake by increasing feelings of fullness at the next meal that you have. So, drink water at least 30 minutes before you eat your breakfast. 5. Improves mental performance Drinking a glass of water after waking up will help increase mental performance which includes recalling memory and learning new things [2]. 6. Helps in digestion Drinking warm water in the morning when you wake up can help in digestion. Warm water plays an important role in breaking down the food substances and thus helps in digestion. 7. Strengthens immunity Drinking water on an empty stomach can help boost your immune system by helping the body fight off infections. Water naturally eliminates waste products and other bacteria that may cause infections or illness. 8. Prevents headache Dehydration causes headache or migraine. Drinking water on an empty stomach will relieve you from a headache or a migraine attack [2]. 9. Keeps your internal organs healthy Drinking water on an empty stomach will help in the proper functioning of the internal organs of the body, which keeps your lymphatic system healthy as it aids in balancing your body fluids. 10. Clears skin complexion Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning will help boost your skin health by lowering acne and dryness and give it a much more moisturised look [2]. 11. Increases energy Drinking water in the morning will increase your energy levels instantly and make you feel energised. Because if your body is dehydrated in the morning it can make you feel tired. Common FAQs Should I drink cold or warm water in the morning? Drink a glass of warm water in the morning to stimulate bowel movements and increase the digestion process and drink cold water in the morning for losing weight. What happens when you drink warm water in the morning? Drinking warm water in the morning will improve your gut health, clear the intestines, and prevent bloating. Can drinking water on an empty stomach make you sick? For some people, drinking water on an empty stomach may cause nausea because the body is low on energy and without food. How much water should you drink on an empty stomach? Drink four glasses of water in the morning after waking up and if you find it difficult to start with four glasses, drink one glass of water and then slowly increase the amount.