10 Natural Remedies For Lowering Back Pain

Backache or back pain is a common condition that people of all age groups suffer. Millions of people around the world experience back pain problems at some point in their lives. The strenuous activities that one has to do these days is one of the main causes of back pain.

Backache can also occur due to a number of reasons which include stress, improper diet, muscle tension, lack of exercise, poor body postures, excess body weight and arduous physical labour.

The symptoms of back pain include stiffness in the spine, a chronic ache in the lower back or around the hips, difficulty in sleeping on the bed and inability to stand or sit for a long period of time.

It is important to not ignore this health issue as it may cause other serious health problems in the future. However, it is easy to treat back pain and there are a number of natural remedies for back pain that can be used for instant relief.

1. Herbs

Certain herbs like willow bark and devil's claw possess anti-inflammatory properties which may be useful for back pain relief. White willow bark contains a compound called salicin, which gets converted into salicylic acid in the body, aids in relieving pain and inflammation [1] .

Devil's claw contains chemical compounds called harpagosides, which possess anti-inflammatory properties [2] .

2. Capsaicin cream

Chillies contain an active ingredient called capsaicin which has been found to deplete a neurochemical that causes pain, causing an analgesic effect. A study shows the effectiveness of capsaicin in the treatment of chronic pain [3] .

Note: Consult a doctor before applying capsaicin cream.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a magical spice that can help treat back pain due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains a natural compound called allicin, which works as a painkiller [4] .

Eating two to three garlic cloves daily in the morning on an empty stomach will help reduce back pain.

4. Ginger

Ginger is another spice which is known to possess anti-inflammatory compounds that help relieve back pain [4] . To reduce discomfort and pain, use ginger in cooking or you can drink ginger tea daily.

5. Hot and cold compress

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research shows the efficacy of hot and cold compress in treating low back pain [5] . Cold compress such as ice packs are beneficial when you have strained your back. It provides a numbing effect on back pain.

Heat compress such as heating pads or hot water relieves stiff or achy muscles.

If you apply an ice pack, do not apply it for more than 20 minutes.

You can either apply a hot or cold compress as much as possible during the day depending on the pain.

6. Virgin coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil possesses anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antipyretic properties [6] . Coconut oil can treat all kinds of back pain so, try applying coconut oil for instant relief.

Apply few drops of virgin coconut oil in the affected area and massage it for 10 minutes.

Do this thrice a day.

7. Chamomile tea

For centuries, chamomile tea has been used in treating pain. The anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile tea can naturally lower back pain and provide instant relief [7] .

Drink chamomile tea thrice a day.

8. Turmeric milk

Turmeric is a natural home remedy and an effective ingredient that is always available in the kitchen. Curcumin, a compound in turmeric, is known to reduce inflammation and milk is rich in calcium and vitamin D that help keep the bones strong.

Drink turmeric milk before going to sleep.

9. Extra-virgin olive oil

Olive oil contains a compound called oleocanthal that helps to relieve pain. It is also a natural pain reliever that has fantastic health benefits and is also known to help reduce pain and inflammation.

Apply a few drops of extra-virgin olive oil in the area and massage it gently for 10 minutes.

10. Yoga

Yoga brings flexibility and strength in the body which helps in relieving back pain. A study shows the treatment of chronic low back pain with the help of yoga [8] .

When To See A Doctor

When the pain lasts for more than 6 weeks

When the pain wakes you up at night

When you have extreme stomach pain

When the pain gets worse, even after treatments at home

When the pain is accompanied by weakness or numbness in the arms and legs

