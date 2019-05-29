11 Foods That Help Manage Piles (Haemorrhoids) Wellness oi-Amritha K

Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, is the thickening of the blood vessels in the anus which leads to swelling or itchiness in the rectum or anus. This can lead to severe pain while passing stools. Piles can be of two types, namely, internal piles and external piles. Most people suffer from a single type of piles at a given time, while some can suffer from both. The most common causes of piles include chronic constipation, diarrhoea, anal intercourse, pregnancy and the ageing process.

There are various doctor approved diets which for piles, which are developed with the aim of treating and curing the condition [1] . Piles can restrict even the simplest of your daily activities, causing discomfort and thereby posing limitations in your day-to-day actions [2] . These food items can help an individual suffering from piles, therefore, read on to know the ways and means through which these most beneficial food items can help you.

Foods That Help Manage Piles

Eat more fibre and stay hydrated, these are the two things to be kept in the mind of an individual suffering from haemorrhoids or piles.

1. Blueberry

Rich in anthocyanins (water-soluble vacuolar pigments), blueberries aid in repairing the damaged proteins in the blood vessel walls and promote the overall health of your arteries and veins (vascular system). These berries are also a good source of insoluble and soluble fibre, which can be beneficial for an individual suffering from piles [3] .

2. Fig

Rich in soluble fibre, figs can be extremely beneficial for piles as it can help prevent the condition from worsening. Likewise, the laxative effect of the fruits is an excellent remedy for constipation (a major cause of piles) [4] .

3. Banana

Full of fibre, these fruits add bulk to stool which makes it easier to pass. Eating bananas can help reduce the pain and bleeding caused by piles while passing stool. This also helps in reducing the size of the piles [5] .

4. Beans

It is necessary to have plenty of beans, as they are high in fibre and nutrients. You can choose from options like kidney beans, lima beans, black beans, etc. Beans are one of the top foods for piles treatment [6] .

5. Spinach

Considered to be one of the most beneficial vegetables for treating piles, spinach aid in cleansing and regenerating your intestinal tract. The presence of magnesium in spinach contribute towards proper bowel movement [7] .

6. Okra

The fibre found in okra or ladies' finger absorbs water and adds bulk to the stool, avoiding the onset of constipation and help prevent the formation of piles. The mucilage in okra lubricates and soothes the intestinal tract, promoting painless elimination of waste [8] .

7. Beets

High in fibre, beetroots help prevent constipation and piles. Consuming beets can help keep the waste materials moving through the intestines easily and without any strain [9] . Betacyanin, a phytochemical compound responsible for its colour is also an extremely beneficial element in managing your condition.

8. Papaya

Papaya contains papain, a protein-digesting enzyme which can help prevent constipation. Packed with various vitamins and nutrients, papaya is asserted to beneficial for individuals who are suffering from piles [10] .

9. Oats

Highly nutritious and an excellent source of soluble fibre, oats can be beneficial for piles. The soluble fibre in oats is known to prevent constipation due to its ability to make the stool bulkier and softer [11] . Soaked oats are the best option. Other fibre-rich grains such as barley are also beneficial.

10. Prunes

The dietary fibre present in the fruit help in preventing the onset of constipation. Prunes contain mild colonic stimulants that possess further benefits on managing piles [12] .

11. Water

Drinking enough water is crucial to prevent the stools from hardening. Fruit juices also provide the same effect. Further, you need to avoid drinks like coffee, tea, alcohol, etc., as these have a diuretic effect on the body and can cause dehydration [13] .

Healthy Recipes For Piles

1. Beet and carrot salad with ginger

Ingredients [14]

½ cup raw beets, peeled and grated

½ cup organic carrots, grated

2 tbsp apple juice

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

½ tsp fresh ginger, minced

1/8 tsp sea salt

Directions

Combine the grated beets and carrots in a small bowl.

Mix apple juice, olive oil, ginger, and salt in a separate bowl and drizzle over salad mixture.

Toss gently.

2. Dairy-free blueberry muesli

Ingredients

1 ½ cups rolled oats

½ cup walnuts, chopped

½ cup dried apples, chopped

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 cups blueberries

3 tbsp brown sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 160°C.

Mix the oats, sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl.

Spread the mixture evenly onto a non-stick baking tray.

Toast the oat mixture in preheated oven for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from oven and let cool.

Pour into a large bowl and stir in chopped walnuts and dried apples.

3. Minty pear cooler

Ingredients

3 cups pears, unpeeled

1 cup of ice cubes

3 tsp fresh peppermint, minced

Whole mint leaves, for garnish

Directions

Wash and slice the unpeeled pears.

Combine pears, ice cubes, and minced mint in a blender.

Mix until creamy.

Pour into chilled glasses and garnish with mint leaves.

