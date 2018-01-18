yoga for straight backbone

1. Bhujangasana -

Bhujangasana also known as the Cobra Posture stretches the spine and is very effective for a healthy spine. This backbend pose resembles the posture of a cobra with its hood raised, when the upper trunk of the body is raised during the pose. The Cobra Pose is a powerful yoga asana and also strengthens the back.

2. Tiryak Bhujangasana –

Tiryak Bhujangasana or the Swaying Cobra Pose also stretches the spine and is done for strengthening the spine. This resembles the twisted form of Serpent pose. It is also beneficial in all other spine-related problems and vertebral column. It strengthens and aids in the flexibility of the muscles of the upper back.

3. Balasana –

Balasana or the Child's Pose is a resting pose, like a curl up which a child does. It relaxes the spine and stretches the lower back. This pose can be done before or after any other Yoga pose. It allows the body to release tension and can be very soothing.

4. Salabhasana -

Salabhasana or the Locust Pose is a simple backbend asana and is the most commonly recommended Yoga postures for beginners. It is a very effective pose to relieve tension in the spine. This Yoga asana also improves the overall body posture. Salabhasana is one of the best and popular back strengthening yoga asanas.

5. Makarasana -

Makarasana or the Crocodile Posture is beneficial in all spine-related problems. This pose resembles a Crocodile resting in the water, keeping its neck and face above the water. This is a relaxing yoga asana which is perfect for back and shoulder problems. It reduces stress and back pain.

6. Virasana –

Virasana also popularly known as the Reclining Hero Pose is a basic restorative Yoga pose ensuring the back is absolutely straight. It provides relaxation and is done to correct the posture. The Reclining Hero pose also helps restoring balance and equilibrium to the back and improves the flexibility of the spine.

7. Tadasana –

Tadasana or the Mountain Pose is a basic standing pose or rather the foundation pose for other yoga poses. This particular pose lengthens the spine. This simple pose helps to stand in the correct way and also corrects one's posture. Tadasana is said to be one of the best Yoga poses as it is simple yet effective.

8. Uttanasana –

Uttanasana also known as Standing Forward Bend pose is for keeping the spine strong and flexible. It is a yoga posture which involves intense stretching of the body muscles. This is one of the best asanas for strengthening the spine. Uttanasana also relieves tension in the spine, shoulder, neck and back.