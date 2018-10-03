What You Need To Know About Chocolate Meditation

The purpose of mindfulness meditation is to bring one's complete attention to the present moment and dwell deeply into the present experience. One such form of mindfulness meditation is chocolate meditation. And if you are looking to seek a variety in meditation, well then this one is for you.

Chocolate meditation is one of the most pleasurable and an interesting form of mindfulness meditation. This form of meditation can benefit you in a lot of ways.

1. It can work as a quick stress reliever to help reverse your body's stress response and relax your body.

2. It can be a method you use to center your thoughts when you are thrown off by emotional stress.

3. Chocolate meditation can be a part of your daily routine and help you build resilience to stress.

What Is Chocolate Meditation?

Chocolate meditation involves taking a piece of chocolate, especially dark chocolate and eating it mindfully by enjoying its essence and noticing the flavours of the chocolate.

This mindfulness-based approach also helps in losing weight. In addition, it also helps to calm your body and mind, wards off your physical and mental stress which eventually leaves you feeling better, refreshed and makes you ready to face your day-to-day struggles with a positive attitude.

How Can Chocolate Meditation Work For Stress Management?

When we experience stress, our bodies automatically react in ways to help us fight against stress or run away from stress. This is the stress response of the body also known as the fight-or-flight response. Excessive stress can cause physical damage to all parts of the body.

And chocolate meditation affects the body in an opposite way that stress does - by triggering the body's relaxation response by restoring the body to a calm state and preventing new damage from the physical effects of stress.

How To Meditate With Chocolate?

It is convenient and it's simple for beginners to get started.

1. Take a large piece of dark chocolate or a chocolate of your choice.

2. Take a few deep breaths and relax your body muscles. It is essential to be physically relaxed as much as possible.

3. Close your eyes or you can do it with your eyes open. Smell the chocolate and enjoy the aroma. It is said that chocolate has over 300 different flavours.

4. After this, you can take a small bite of your chocolate and see if you can let it sit on your tongue and melt it or else you can suck it slowly. Closely notice the flavours of the chocolate and dwell yourself in the present moment.

5. Focus and concentrate on your sensations in the mouth.

6. Then take a second bite and follow the same steps.

7. If your mind starts wandering, gently refocus to the attention on the flavours and sensations associated with the chocolate.

8. To end with, rest for a moment and slowly breathe and get back to your normal routine.

