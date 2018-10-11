The world is changing fast and so are we trying to grapple with the changes. These changes have brought a sedentary lifestyle, increased caloric consumption and reduced the calorie-burning capacity. This article will talk about how to reduce obesity by exercise.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) report, India has the world's third-largest obese population after the USA. India will have over 17 million obese children by 2025, according to a study published in the international journal Paediatric Obesity.

What Is Obesity?

Obesity is referred to being overweight and having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. If the waist measurement is greater than 40 inches for men or 35 inches for women shows, it could mean an increase in health risks like diabetes, heart disease and other major illnesses.

How Does Exercise Help To Reduce Obesity?

Exercise is a healthy way to keep your body fit no matter in whichever size you are. But, if you are overweight or obese, exercise can benefit you in many ways. When you are obese, you are at a much more higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, depression and sleep apnea. Doing moderate exercises can help to lower the risk of these diseases.

Apart from this, exercise helps to improve the body functions throughout the day. If your body is in a better shape, it will reflect in your mood and you will feel much more confident and get a mental boost as well.

People who are obese have these benefits from exercise. Burns calories and helps in losing weight

Improves blood circulation by lowering cholesterol

Maintains muscle tone

Increases metabolic rate

Improves heart and lung functions

Reduces stress and increases concentration

Improves your appearance

Reduces depression and helps you sleep better

Prevents diabetes

Suppresses appetite

Decreases the risk of some cancers like breast, ovary and colon cancer. What Are The Best Exercises For Obese People? 1. Walking Walking is one of the best and easiest exercises as it requires no equipment and it can be done anywhere. Walking is a low-impact moderate exercise that aids in improving strength and mobility in the lower body and help you lose weight in a safe way. You should ideally walk for 10 to 15 minutes each day. 2. Strength training Strength training benefits an overweight person in many ways. It can correct your posture that may arise from carrying extra weight, increases the range of motion in all your joints, builds muscles and boosts your metabolism when you are at rest.

You can either join a gym or do it at your home with the help of your personal trainer. 3. Cycling Cycling is another exercise for overweight people which helps burn your calories with less impact on your joints. Cycling doesn't build your muscles but instead, it helps to slim and tone up your butt, thighs and waist. The build-up of fat is more in these areas of the body. 4. Jogging Jogging is another effective aerobic workout which isn't only great for obese people but also lowers their risk of cardiovascular diseases, lowers mortality rate and is crucial for the overall well-being. If you weigh 56 kg, you will burn 180 calories with just half an hour of jogging, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Tips To Maintain Your Exercise Programme

Avoid being competitive

Don't set your expectations too high, first build your stamina

Wear proper shoes and loose fitting clothing

Keep drinking water at regular intervals

Before starting any exercise, do warm-up exercises.

