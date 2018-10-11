ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

What Are The Best Exercises For Obese People?

By

The world is changing fast and so are we trying to grapple with the changes. These changes have brought a sedentary lifestyle, increased caloric consumption and reduced the calorie-burning capacity. This article will talk about how to reduce obesity by exercise.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) report, India has the world's third-largest obese population after the USA. India will have over 17 million obese children by 2025, according to a study published in the international journal Paediatric Obesity.

What Are the Best Exercises for Obese People?

What Is Obesity?

Obesity is referred to being overweight and having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. If the waist measurement is greater than 40 inches for men or 35 inches for women shows, it could mean an increase in health risks like diabetes, heart disease and other major illnesses.

How Does Exercise Help To Reduce Obesity?

Exercise is a healthy way to keep your body fit no matter in whichever size you are. But, if you are overweight or obese, exercise can benefit you in many ways. When you are obese, you are at a much more higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, depression and sleep apnea. Doing moderate exercises can help to lower the risk of these diseases.

Apart from this, exercise helps to improve the body functions throughout the day. If your body is in a better shape, it will reflect in your mood and you will feel much more confident and get a mental boost as well.

Array

People who are obese have these benefits from exercise.

  • Burns calories and helps in losing weight
  • Improves blood circulation by lowering cholesterol
  • Maintains muscle tone
  • Increases metabolic rate
  • Improves heart and lung functions
  • Reduces stress and increases concentration
  • Improves your appearance
  • Reduces depression and helps you sleep better
  • Prevents diabetes
  • Suppresses appetite
  • Decreases the risk of some cancers like breast, ovary and colon cancer.

What Are The Best Exercises For Obese People?

Array

1. Walking

Walking is one of the best and easiest exercises as it requires no equipment and it can be done anywhere. Walking is a low-impact moderate exercise that aids in improving strength and mobility in the lower body and help you lose weight in a safe way. You should ideally walk for 10 to 15 minutes each day.

Array

2. Strength training

Strength training benefits an overweight person in many ways. It can correct your posture that may arise from carrying extra weight, increases the range of motion in all your joints, builds muscles and boosts your metabolism when you are at rest.
You can either join a gym or do it at your home with the help of your personal trainer.

Array

3. Cycling

Cycling is another exercise for overweight people which helps burn your calories with less impact on your joints. Cycling doesn't build your muscles but instead, it helps to slim and tone up your butt, thighs and waist. The build-up of fat is more in these areas of the body.

Array

4. Jogging

Jogging is another effective aerobic workout which isn't only great for obese people but also lowers their risk of cardiovascular diseases, lowers mortality rate and is crucial for the overall well-being. If you weigh 56 kg, you will burn 180 calories with just half an hour of jogging, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Tips To Maintain Your Exercise Programme

  • Avoid being competitive
  • Don't set your expectations too high, first build your stamina
  • Wear proper shoes and loose fitting clothing
  • Keep drinking water at regular intervals
  • Before starting any exercise, do warm-up exercises.

Share this article!

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: exercise obese
    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue