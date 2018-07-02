These Interesting Facts About Blood Clots Will Shock You

Blood clots fall apart on their own and they can block oxygen flow and lead to conditions like heart attacks and strokes. In this article, we will be bringing you interesting facts about blood clots.

Blood clots are healthy in a way that they stop the blood flow from a cut or an injury. Blood clots can also form when they are not actually needed, which is a serious problem.

Blood clots are of 2 different types which are arterial and venous. The former one blocks blood and oxygen from reaching vital organs, which can lead to tissue damage. This type of blood clot may also form in the heart or brain leading to heart attack and stroke. Venous clots appear in the veins of the legs where it's called deep vein thrombosis (DVT) that develop slowly and therefore, the symptoms might not be obvious.

According to the American Heart Association, a blood clot deep in the leg in particular can cause symptoms of pain, warmth, redness, and swelling in the lower part of the leg.

1. Blood Clots Are Deadly

All over the world, arterial blood clots cause one in four of all deaths. Blood clots which appear in the veins are especially risky for those who have underlying risk factors like a condition like heart failure. Also, clots are an important cause of mortality, disability, and morbidity.

2. The Symptoms Are Subtle

When there is a blood clot in your lungs or vein, the symptoms are unnoticeable at first. The symptoms of DVT are unilateral swelling in a leg or an arm, feeling of warmth in the area that is swollen, pain or tenderness in the leg when walking or standing, redness of the skin, vein enlargements in the arms and legs, etc.

3. Blood Clots Trigger Differently

Cancer surgeries, especially abdominal cancer surgeries can lead to blood clots. If the risk of a blood clot is higher, it may be due to these reasons which include not moving for a long period of time, a knee, hip, or cancer surgery, having a family history of blood clot, using estrogen-based birth control pills, obese, smoking, alcohol drinker, pregnant or recently given birth, etc.

4. Blood Clots Can Be Prevented

Patients who have a high risk of bleeding, mechanical compression devices are used on the legs to keep the blood flowing in the veins even if you are immobile or hospitalized. There is a lack of awareness of risk factors of blood clots and lack of awareness that this condition is preventable.

Other Shocking Facts About Blood Clots You Should Know

Pulmonary embolism is a blood clot in the lungs and is the most common cause of hospital death in the world. People die of venous thromboembolism (VTE) - a blood clot in the leg or lungs.

85 per cent of strokes are caused by blood clots. It occurs when a blood clot either blocks the flow of blood or oxygen to the brain or it may also happen due to a blood clot in another part of the body and travels to the brain. The reasons are due to obesity, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, etc.

If a blood clot forms in the arteries of the heart, it will deprive the muscles of oxygen and nutrients leading to a heart attack.

The symptoms of blood clots in the lungs are shortness of breath, chest pain, increased heart rate, and dizziness which could be fatally misdiagnosed.

44 per cent of the people are not aware that staying active can help prevent blood clots.

