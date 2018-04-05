These 8 Natural Liver-Cleansing Foods Will Blow Your Mind

Your liver is one of the most important organs in your body.

It's your blood's first line of defense against dangerous toxins, the organ responsible for activating a wide range of enzymes and storing vitamin K, an important blood-clotting factor, and your body's metabolism center for proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.

That's why, maintaining the health of your liver is extremely vital for your overall health and well-being. And one of the best ways of doing that is adding certain natural liver-cleansing foods to your diet that can detoxify this organ and keep it running briskly throughout your lifetime.

1. Garlic

Garlic might be notorious for causing bad breath, but these white cloves contain a powerful medicinal compound in them called allicin, which is known for inducing liver detoxification.

Just remember: cooking garlic destroys its healthy properties. So it's better to chew on a clove of raw garlic to reap its liver-cleansing benefit.

2. Green Tea

The world is familiar with the soothing effects of green tea and its ability to help you lose weight, if drunk regularly. But what you may not know is that green tea is rich in a special class of antioxidants called catechins, which are extremely good for cleansing your liver and improving its function.

Just remember: green tea extract is known to have negative effects on your liver. So, it's best to stick to the au-natural variety of this beverage.

3. Avocados

Avocados are extremely good for multiple organs in your body, most importantly, the heart and the liver. The heart because avocados are rich in heart-healthy fats. And the liver because of the presence of glutathione in this fruit, which is known to aid in liver detoxification.

4. Citrus Fruits

Sour fruits like oranges, kiwi, and lemons are an extremely good source of vitamin C. And since this vitamin is vital for detoxifying your liver (and for boosting your immunity), you should definitely add these fruits to your regular diet.

Just remember: citric acid in citrus fruits can cause erosion of the enamel of your teeth. So, remember to rinse your mouth thoroughly after you eat or drink anything citrus-y.

5. Leafy Green Veggies

You know it as well as I do that leafy greens are one of the healthiest veggies you can add to your diet. And while they are great for your general body health, when it comes to your liver, leafy greens are great because the chlorophyll in them is known to neutralize heavy metals and toxins in your blood stream and increase the secretion of bile.

Add these to your diet for maximum benefit: spinach, bitter gourd, and dandelion greens.

6. Beetroot

The flavour of beetroot is an acquired taste. Nevertheless, this purple vegetable is excellent for boosting the health of your liver and promoting blood production. The reason behind that is the abundant flavonoid and beta-carotene in this veggie.

7. Gluten-free Grains

Studies have shown that those sensitive to gluten often develop liver toxicity too. So, if you only eat regular food grains, you should think about changing things up a bit by adding gluten-free grains, like quinoa, buckwheat, and amaranth, to your diet.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric is the favourite child of Ayurveda because of its phenomenal medicinal properties.

Not only is this spice exceptionally good for reducing inflammation and infections, it's also great for detoxifying your liver by stimulating enzymes that aid in that process.

So, add a pinch of it to your food next time.

Share This Article!

Don't hoard all this information to yourself! Share it, so your friends can read it too.

Read Next: These Are The 10 Best And Worst Condiments In Your Kitchen!