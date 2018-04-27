Blood clots can stop you from losing too much of blood after an injury, prevent germs from getting into a wound and allow the wound to heal. Often, sometimes you will notice blood clots forming when there hasn't been an external injury. Blood clotting can lead to dangerous complications like pulmonary embolism, coronary heart disease or stroke. In this article, we will discuss about the natural foods that prevent blood clots.

The causes of blood clots include oral contraceptives, sitting or lying down for long periods of time, certain medications or illnesses, damaged veins or arteries, lack of exercise, family history of blood clots, high blood pressure, obesity, ageing, pregnancy, smoking, etc.

The symptoms of blood clot depend on where the clot is located. According to the American Society of Hematology, one may experience symptoms such as heart pain, heaviness in the chest, sweating, vision problems, difficulty in speaking, sharp chest pain, sudden or gradual pain the arms and legs, and so on.

To reduce the risk of internal blood clots, the recommended diet should be foods which are low in saturated fats and rich in fibre.

Have a look at the natural foods that prevent blood clots.

1. Salicylates

These are compounds that inhibit blood clotting. The components of aspirin responsible for reducing the risk of blood clotting are known as salicylates. Salicylates are present in a number of herbs and spices such as cayenne pepper, paprika, turmeric, thyme, licorice, ginger and peppermint. Fruits that also contain salicylates are pineapple, honey, grapes, berries, plums, oranges, olives, radishes, tomatoes, etc.

2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that help in regulating blood clots, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. Omega-3 fatty acids can also help fight depression, anxiety, improve eye health, promote brain health during pregnancy, reduce the risk of heart disease, and stroke. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish, Brussels sprouts, kale, spinach, canola oil, corn oil, flax seeds, and sunflower seeds.

3. Vitamin E

Researchers found the effects of vitamin E on the formation of blood clots. They discovered that vitamin E is able to inhibit platelets, and the cells responsible for coagulation and thus works as a natural anticoagulant. Vitamin E can be found in foods like spinach, almonds, broccoli, kiwi, tomatoes, mangoes, sweet potato, butter nut squash, avocado, palm oil, etc.

Natural Remedies For Blood Clots

1. Change Your Diet

Changing your diet is one of the best natural remedies for blood clots. It will help in maintaining a healthy weight, lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce overall inflammation. Focus on eating healing foods such as dark leafy greens, colourful fruits and vegetables, legumes, whole grains and omega-3 foods.

2. Stay Active

To avoid blood clots from forming in the body, it's really important that you stay active and healthy. Stay active by performing exercises and avoid prolonged hours of inactivity. To stay active, try at least 30 minutes of daily exercises. You can also go for a walk or try jogging.

3. Quit Smoking

Studies have shown that smoking cigarettes or using e-cigarettes/electronic cigarettes can increase the risk of developing blood clots. Apart from this, excessive smoking will have negative effects on the central nervous system, respiratory system, cardiovascular system, digestive system, sexuality and reproductive system.

4. Change Your Medicines

Certain medicines can also increase the risk of blood clots. These medications include birth control pills, hormone replacement drugs, medications to control blood pressure and cancer treatment drugs. Check with your doctor regarding your medications.

5. Essential Oils

Essential oils like helichrysum oil when applied topically on the skin may break up coagulated blood beneath the skin's surface. This essential oil can help improve the condition of the blood vessels by reducing inflammation, increasing smooth muscle function and lowering blood pressure. Thus, improving blood circulation and decreasing pain and swelling.

