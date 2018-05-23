How Do Sweet Potatoes Help In Weight Loss?

Sweet potatoes are root vegetables and studies have suggested that increased consumption of sweet potatoes lowers the risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease and mortality rate. But, you will be astonished to know that sweet potatoes also help in weight loss. Yes, you read that right! Sweet potatoes can help you shed off those extra kilos and reduce belly fat as well.

These vegetables are also nutritious and beneficial for your body in various ways. It helps in boosting your immunity, treats asthma and diabetes, regulates digestion, prevents cancer and maintains a stable blood pressure level.

Sweet potatoes are also high in fibre, that can help prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements. Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that gives it a vibrant colour.

Sweet potatoes make a good addition to your dinner meals. You can either bake them or grill them for a healthy and satisfying meal. The high fibre content in them will fill your stomach for a longer period of time, thus preventing you from overeating.

How Do Sweet Potatoes Aid Weight Loss?

1. Low-calorie Food

When it comes to losing weight, low-calorie foods such as sweet potatoes should be consumed. Due to their low-calorie content, these vegetables can make for a good snack whenever you are hungry. Instead of frying the sweet potatoes, roast it or grill it to ensure a healthy weight loss.

2. High In Fibre Content

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of fibre, which not only helps in weight loss but also is good for diabetics. Each 100 gram serving of sweet potato contains 3 grams of fibre, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fibre is not broken down while travelling inside the body and hence it helps in burning of the calories.

3. High In Water Content

Sweet potatoes are also filled with lots of water, which will not only hydrate your body but also keep your tummy full for a longer period of time. 100 grams of sweet potatoes contain 77 percent of water, according to the USDA data. Having sweet potatoes daily will keep your stomach satiated.

4. Low In Glycaemic Index

High glycaemic index foods cause a spike in the blood sugar level, which has been associated with leading to obesity, heart problems and diabetes. But, sweet potatoes have a low glycaemic index that makes it safe for people who are looking to lose weight and patients with diabetes too can have it.

5. Contains Natural Sugars

Sweet potatoes contain natural sugars, which is due to their manganese content. A research at the Oregon State University pointed that, manganese is very essential and necessary to activate the enzymes, which boost up your metabolic system that helps in the processing of carbohydrates and fats. So, have sweet potatoes as a part of your daily meal.

6. They Provide A Beneficial Kind Of Starch

Per 100 gram serving of sweet potatoes contain 12 percent of this starch, which is beneficial for your body. The resistant starch acts like a fibre and is not broken down during digestion. As it is slow in digesting it, it can stay in your system for a longer period of time, thus eliminating those hunger pangs at odd hours.

How To Use Sweet Potatoes In A Meal?

It is advisable to boil them, grill them or roast them, as it preserves their slow-releasing carbohydrate and essential nutrient content. You can add steamed sweet potatoes in your salads and make it low caloric. Or you can add sweet potatoes in your smoothies as well.

For a quick indulgence to satisfy your sweet tooth, here's a sweet potato recipe.

