Foods Which Aid You Boost Your Eye Health

Nowadays, loss of eye power has become a major problem which is found in most of the youths and teenagers. This is probably due to their lack of interest in consuming proper food and an improper intake of a balanced diet. According to most of the doctors, people should take proper food and not medicines in order to increase their retinal strength.

There are a lot of good sources of food which will help us in restoring our normal vision. We just need to spot them. It is time now to improve our diet and avoid various eye-related diseases. Below are 10 basic sources of food that will definitely aid our eyesight.

1. Raw Red Peppers

Peppers are one of the most common vegetables available in the market. They are purely rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and enzymes. They generally lower the risk of visual impairment. These help in protecting the human retina and inner wall of the eyes. Although we can take them in the raw form or we can cook them, overcooking them may destroy their nutritional properties.

2. Sunflower Seeds And Nuts

Sunflower seeds are generally the source of vitamin E and zinc. Choosing unsalted seeds can help us in keeping the sodium intake down. There are a lot of ways to consume these seeds; one of them is sprinkling them over yoghurts or salads. Nuts play an important role in improving our vision. A handful of nuts can provide about half of our daily dose of vitamin E. They can be used as a dressing over salads and desserts or can be eaten raw.

3. Dark Leafy Greens

These are a source of anti-oxidants like lutein & zeaxanthin. These anti-oxidants are needed to keep our eyes healthy. We need these anti-oxidants to protect our retina from diseases such as cataract. Eating green leafy vegetables can increase our lutein intake. A cup of cooked kale or spinach contains about 20 mg of lutein, whereas a cup of raw spinach has 4 mg lutein.

4. Salmon

Salmon is one of the most expensive fishes available in the market. It contains omega 3 fatty acids. It is quite helpful in lowering the inflammation in the body. It protects the body from both age-related macular degeneration and dry eye syndrome.

5. Sweet Potatoes

These are generally grown underground and contain a high amount of beta carotene. These help in night vision and prevent night blindness. These slow the progress of macular degeneration. One sweet potato is equal to more than half the vitamin C we need in a day and a little vitamin E.

6. Berries

Berries are a powerhouse of vitamin C. They reduce the risk of cataract. Among berries, blackcurrant contains the highest level of an anti-oxidant named anthocyanin. Red berries tend to have another eye-friendly nutrient called beta carotene. We can almost make anything out of berries starting from milkshakes and jam to juice and salads.

7. Broccoli

It's one of the well-known and must-eat vegetables. It contains lutein, zeaxanthin, beta carotene, and a high amount of vitamin C. Broccoli has the perfect amount of nutrients for maintaining good and proper health.

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil is such a product which is free of trans-fat and is low in saturated fat. It is normally available everywhere. It contains lutein and zeaxanthin. While buying olive oil, we should look for organic or extra virgin olive oil for additional anti-oxidant benefits. Instead of olive oil, we can also use avocado oil.

9. Eggs

Eggs serve our daily requirement for protein. These are full of friendly anti-oxidants. Yolks are higher in lutein and zeaxanthin. These prevent our eyes from cataract. One full egg is equivalent to 13 gm of protein.

10. Lean Meat And Poultry

Lean meat generally contains beef, lamb, pork, sausages, etc. while poultry contains chicken, turkey, duck, bush bird, etc. If you can't have oysters, then meat is the right option. Beef is rich in vitamin A and zinc. These help the retina, cornea, and other eye tissues to function properly. But excess of zinc is bad for anyone's health.