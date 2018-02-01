10 Health Benefits Of Tilapia Fish

Tilapia fish is a freshwater fish that lives in ponds, rivers, lakes and shallow streams at warm temperatures. This fish is tasty, inexpensive and a mild-flavoured fish. In India, tilapia fish is very popular and many people love it because it is relatively affordable.
Did you know China is by far the world's largest producer of tilapia fish? Tilapia fish is farmed in over 135 countries. Tilapia fish is also an ideal fish for farming.
There are four types of tilapia fish, namely, Mozambique tilapia, blue tilapia, red tilapia and Nile tilapia. Tilapia fish is loaded with protein, is low in calories and a very good source of vitamins and minerals.
Tilapia fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids, carbohydrates, calcium, magnesium, potassium, selenium, vitamin E, niacin, folate, vitamin B12, and pantothenic acid.
Now, let us have a look at some of the health benefits of tilapia fish.
1. Good For The Bones
Tilapia fish contains minerals such as calcium and phosphorous that are needed for bone growth and maintenance. Also, the fish has shown promising results in aiding bone cell regeneration, thus, making it very good for your bones.
2. Prevents Cancer
Tilapia fish contains selenium and antioxidants that fight cancer and treat heart-related diseases. Selenium helps in reducing free radical activity inside the body and inhibits the mutation of healthy cells to cancerous ones.
3. Good For The Brain
Consuming tilapia fish can boost brain function because it contains omega-3 fats in abundance that increases neurological function. Plus, the fish is also packed with selenium that is proven to protect the brain from various diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and epilepsy.
4. Protects The Heart
Tilapia fish protects your heart from various diseases. Wild tilapia fish have more omega-3 fatty acids, which helps in reducing blood pressure and prevents heart attacks, strokes and atherosclerosis.
5. Fights Ageing
Tilapia fish contains antioxidants along with vitamins C and E that are good for your skin. This improves your complexion and makes your skin radiant and also protects the skin from other skin-related diseases. This will keep your skin cells active and young.
6. Aids Weight Loss
Tilapia fish can also help you in losing weight. The fish is high in protein and very low in calories and is a great way to reduce your calories and also provides your body with nutrients. Tilapia fish is also a dietary option for those who are trying to get back in shape.
7. For Thyroid Patients
Tilapia fish contains selenium that plays an important role in the regulation of the thyroid glands and improves the hormonal functions too. Proper functioning of the thyroid glands will boost your metabolism and prevent weight gain or weight loss.
8. Growth And Development
Tilapia fish is packed with protein, making up more than 15 percent of your daily recommended value. Protein is required for proper growth and development of organs, membranes, cells and muscles. Protein is also required for muscle repair and proper metabolic activity.
9. Good For Body-builders
Tilapia fish is packed with protein and other minerals and vitamins, which make it a great food for body-builders. Body-builders require an ample amount of protein to build their muscles and eating tilapia fish will help in reaching that goal.
10. For Cognitive Function
Tilapia fish contains vitamin B12, which is an important vitamin that is required for proper cognitive functioning and it helps the red blood cells to form properly. It has 2.4 grams of vitamin B12 and your body requires the exact amount to function properly.
