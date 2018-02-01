10 Health Benefits Of Tilapia Fish

2. Prevents Cancer

Tilapia fish contains selenium and antioxidants that fight cancer and treat heart-related diseases. Selenium helps in reducing free radical activity inside the body and inhibits the mutation of healthy cells to cancerous ones.

3. Good For The Brain

Consuming tilapia fish can boost brain function because it contains omega-3 fats in abundance that increases neurological function. Plus, the fish is also packed with selenium that is proven to protect the brain from various diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and epilepsy.

4. Protects The Heart

Tilapia fish protects your heart from various diseases. Wild tilapia fish have more omega-3 fatty acids, which helps in reducing blood pressure and prevents heart attacks, strokes and atherosclerosis.

5. Fights Ageing

Tilapia fish contains antioxidants along with vitamins C and E that are good for your skin. This improves your complexion and makes your skin radiant and also protects the skin from other skin-related diseases. This will keep your skin cells active and young.

6. Aids Weight Loss

Tilapia fish can also help you in losing weight. The fish is high in protein and very low in calories and is a great way to reduce your calories and also provides your body with nutrients. Tilapia fish is also a dietary option for those who are trying to get back in shape.

7. For Thyroid Patients

Tilapia fish contains selenium that plays an important role in the regulation of the thyroid glands and improves the hormonal functions too. Proper functioning of the thyroid glands will boost your metabolism and prevent weight gain or weight loss.

8. Growth And Development

Tilapia fish is packed with protein, making up more than 15 percent of your daily recommended value. Protein is required for proper growth and development of organs, membranes, cells and muscles. Protein is also required for muscle repair and proper metabolic activity.

9. Good For Body-builders

Tilapia fish is packed with protein and other minerals and vitamins, which make it a great food for body-builders. Body-builders require an ample amount of protein to build their muscles and eating tilapia fish will help in reaching that goal.

10. For Cognitive Function

Tilapia fish contains vitamin B12, which is an important vitamin that is required for proper cognitive functioning and it helps the red blood cells to form properly. It has 2.4 grams of vitamin B12 and your body requires the exact amount to function properly.



