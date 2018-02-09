10 Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Almonds In The Morning

Soaked almonds, भीगे बादाम | Health benefits | खाएं भीगे बादाम और उठायें ये स्वास्थ्य लाभ | Boldsky

Did you know almonds are the seeds of the fruits which are cultivated from the almond trees? The almonds taste sweet and bitter; the sweet almonds are edible and the bitter ones are used for making oil.

Almonds are high in nutritional content with a wide range of vital nutrients like protein, omega-3 fatty acids, omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, calcium, phosphorous, zinc, soluble and insoluble fibre among others.

The crunchy and sweet almonds are usually consumed raw or are added in sweet and savoury dishes. Almonds are extremely helpful for people who suffer with blood pressure problems and these also help nerve and muscle functioning.

Nutritionists say that eating soaked almonds is much more healthier than eating the raw ones. It is because soaking almonds in water overnight removes the toxic materials present in its coating, releases phytic acid and decomposes its gluten content, so that you get most of the nutrients from the nuts.

So, let's have a look at some of the health benefits of eating soaked almonds in the morning.

1. Improves Digestion

Soaked almonds will aid in faster and smoother food digestion by facilitating the entire digestive procedure. When the almonds are soaked in water, the outer skin is removed, which makes them easily digestible and this allows you to get the maximum amount of nutrition.

2. Good For Pregnancy If you are an expectant mother, you must add soaked almonds in your diet, as they are wonderful for you and your baby's health. Soaked almonds provide the ultimate nourishment and energy to both the mother and foetus. Also, the folic acid present in almonds will prevent any birth-defects. 3. Improves Brain Function Doctors have said that eating 4 to 6 soaked almonds daily can serve the purpose of a brain tonic and help in the proper functioning of the central nervous system. So, eating soaked almonds in the morning will sharpen your memory and improve brain function. 4. Reduces Cholesterol Soaked almonds can reduce cholesterol to a great extent. They are packed with monounsaturated fatty acids that decrease the bad cholesterol in the body. Almonds contain vitamin E that increases the good cholesterol level in the bloodstream. 5. Good For The Heart Soaked almonds provide protein, potassium and magnesium which are necessary for maintaining a healthy heart. It contains antioxidants that keep your cholesterol levels in check and also help in combating several fatal heart diseases. 6. Improves Blood Pressure Did you know that soaked almonds can also treat hypertension? Soaked almonds contain high potassium and low sodium content that can prevent blood pressure from escalating. They also contain folic acid and magnesium that are helpful in lowering the risk of artery congestion. 7. Aids In Weight Loss If you want to lose that stubborn belly fat, include soaked almonds in your diet. Soaked almonds promote faster weight loss because the outer skin is removed. Soaked almonds contain monounsaturated fats that can help curb your appetite and keep you feeling full. 8. Treats Constipation Consuming soaked almonds can help treat chronic constipation. Soaked almonds are full of insoluble fibres, which elevate the amount of roughage in the body and help you get rid of chronic constipation. 9. Strengthens The Immune System According to a noted study, soaked almonds have a prebiotic effect that can boost the function of the immune system. Prebiotic is known to improve the growth of good bacteria in the human gut and as a result, it plays an important role in preventing diseases that affect the human gut. 10. Prevents The Ageing Of Skin Ditch those products that you use on your skin to remove wrinkles, instead, eat soaked almonds that is a natural anti-ageing food. Consume soaked almonds every day in the morning to keep your skin firm and wrinkle-free.

