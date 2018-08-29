Spinal Cord Injury Day 2020: 10 Everyday Habits That Can Hurt Your Spine Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year on 5 September, Spinal Cord Injury Day (SCI) is observed. The main objective of this day is to spread awareness and understanding of spinal cord injuries and their impact, treatment and prevention among the general public. The Spinal Cord Injury Day was decided by the International Spinal Cord Society (ISCoS) on 5 September 2016. The theme for Spinal Cord Injury Day 2020 theme is "Covid-19 and SCI: Staying well."

Spinal cord injury refers to the damage to the spinal cord caused by road accidents, falls, sports injuries, violence or other diseases [1].

The spine is a bony structure that houses the spinal cord which begins below the brain stem and extends to the pelvis. The spine has several functions: it protects the spinal cord, helps you stand upright, bears your weight, supports your back and enables flexible motion [2], [3]. Good spine health is important to prevent osteoarthritis, nerve damage and musculoskeletal problems.

Sometimes, performing certain daily habits can hurt your spine and you may not even be aware of it. Read on to know the everyday habits that can hurt your spine.

1. Cycling exercises Exercise has been shown to have multiple health benefits: it lowers the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and bone and joint diseases [4]. But performing certain exercises such as cycling can lead to lower back pain. A study has shown that recreational cyclists are at a higher risk of experiencing lower back pain [5]. How To Keep Your Spine Healthy As You Age 2. Poor posture Poor posture causes misalignment of your spine and can contribute to back and neck pain. Research studies have pointed out the association between poor posture and spinal pain, causing chronic lower back pain [6]. To improve your posture, stand or sit in an upright position with your chest lifted and keep your shoulder down. 3. Staring down at your mobile screen When you are leaning down your head to look at your phone screen, the forward-head posture causes the upper spine to bend, resulting in the compression of the spinal discs over time. So, whenever you are staring at your phone keep your head straight. 4. Smoking Along with the negative effects on your health, smoking can also damage your spine. The nicotine in the cigarette disrupts the normal blood flow to the disks in the spine and this can cause them to dry out, crack or rupture. A study showed that nicotine in cigarettes can affect spinal cord injury-related pain among smokers [7]. 10 Natural Remedies For Lowering Back Pain 5. Wearing high heel shoes Wearing high heel shoes can cause the spine's curvature to go out of alignment and this may lead to back pain [8], [9]. Lower the strain on your back by choosing to wear comfortable sneakers, boots or flat shoes. 6. Intake of less calcium and vitamin D Adequate amounts of calcium and vitamin D help in promoting bone health [10], [11]. And a deficiency in these nutrients can weaken your bones and cause back pain later in life [12]. Consume plenty of calcium-rich foods such as milk, yogurt and leafy greens and vitamin D rich foods such as egg yolks, fatty fish and cheese. 7. Sitting at your desk without short breaks Sitting in your office chair for prolonged periods without taking short breaks and sitting in a poor posture will aggravate your lower back pain. Studies have shown that neck pain, shoulder pain and lower back pain are common among desk-based workers. Take short breaks in between your work to reduce the risk of back pain [13]. Foods That Will Help You Recover Faster From Spinal Cord Injury 8. Lifting heavy things Improper or heavy lifting things can also cause back pain. Carrying a heavy suitcase, laptop bag or a bag full of groceries can strain your spine and cause back pain [14]. To prevent hurting your spine, take some weight off your shoulders by carrying light things and distributing the weight on both your shoulders. Image ref:Yahoo 9. Medicines Certain medications have been shown to reduce bone mineral density and increase the risk of spine and hip fractures. These medications include glucocorticoids, proton pump inhibitors, and thiazolidinediones [15]. 10. Sleeping in the wrong position If your sleeping position is wrong it will hurt your spine. For instance, sleeping on your stomach is considered bad for your spine health. In addition, sleeping on the wrong mattress can also hurt your back. Choose a firm yet soft mattress to support your back [16]. Common FAQs Q. What does it mean when your spine hurts? A. If your spine hurts it means that you may have been doing the following tasks such as heavy lifting, smoking, sitting in a poor posture, sleeping in the wrong position and wearing high heel shoes. Q. Why does my lower spine hurt? A. Lower back pain can occur due to an injury such as muscle sprains due to sudden movements or while lifting heavy things. Q. How do you know if your spine is misaligned? A. If your spine is misaligned you will experience symptoms like lower back pain, knee pain, hip pain and chronic headaches. Q. How do you know if your spine is compressed? A. If you have a spinal cord compression, you will notice a loss of sensation in the feet, numbness or weakness in the arms, hands or legs, pain and stiffness in the lower back and neck and burning pain in the arms and buttocks. Q. Is smoking bad for your spine? A. Yes, smoking is bad for your spine health.