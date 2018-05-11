Are Eggs Harmful For Heart Health?

Eggs generally increase the blood cholesterol levels. Hence, consumption of more eggs than the requisite diet of a person can lead to his succumbing to heart disease.

Eggs contain high calories and eating too many eggs may lead to gain in weight by a person. A person becomes overweight by consuming more eggs.

Therefore, we can see the eggs containing high calorific value, high cholesterol and high amounts of fats and all these are cumulatively responsible for heart ailments.

1. Eggs Have Both The Pros & Cons

A full egg consists of 210 mg of cholesterol, which is higher than one's half of the cholesterol requirements for a singular day. One egg also comprises of almost 5 g of fat, including 1.6 g of saturated fat. Almost all of this fat and cholesterol is found in the egg yolk. One egg white contains only 0.06 g of fat, and no saturated fat or cholesterol.

Along with saturated fat and cholesterol, egg yolk also comes with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, having 100-200 mg per yolk. Egg whites contain no omega-3 fatty acids. So, in a way, consuming unwarranted amount of eggs is an unhealthy sign for the human heart, but limited consumption of eggs is also found to be advantageous.

Although eggs have cholesterol content, research shows that a healthy person on consumption of one egg per day will not succumb to heart ailments. However, it is better for the persons who has a tendency for diabetes to avoid consuming one egg on a daily basis, since they can be prone to heart ailments if they eat one egg every day on a daily basis. Diabetic patients at the most should consume three eggs per week to avoid any heart complications.

A whole egg comprises of 71 calories and furnishes 6.3 g of protein, with 3.6 g in the egg white and 2.7 g in the egg yolk. Egg yolks yields good ingredients of many important nutrients, like vitamin B-12, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, calcium, iron and the carotenoids - lutein and zeaxanthin. Egg whites also yield small amounts of folate, vitamin B-12, choline, calcium and iron.

2. How To Overcome These Cons Of Egg Consumption By Manipulating One's Diet?

Eating an egg once in a day and a few times in a week is adequate for most healthy persons around. When one does eat egg, he or she should cut down on their consumption of other foods high in fat and cholesterol like butter, ghee, red meat, potatoes, sausages, etc.

Research scientists have noted the fact that for people suffering from diabetes and heart disease, keeping egg yolk consumption to three or fewer per week can help one's health. If one needs to cut down on his or her egg consumption and consuming the egg yolks are forbidden for him or her, then he or she can try to arrange a whole egg with egg whites. One can also consume an omelet made with one whole egg and 3 egg yolks, as it is lower in cholesterol than an omelet made with 2 whole eggs.

Thus, it can be seen through many research evidences that the egg yolk is more harmful for health than the egg white, if the consumption of the number of eggs on a daily basis is above the limit. Most of the physicians prohibit the patients having heart problems, diabetes and high blood pressure to consume egg yolk. However, in many cases, they allow the patients to eat the white portion of the egg, leaving aside the egg yolk.

3. Eggs Endangering Cholesterol Levels in Bodies

Research scientists and arguers argue about the fact that eggs are bad for nutrition, and this argument they propagate since it is a known fact that eggs are high in cholesterol. Cholesterol is a fat that naturally circulates in one's blood. One needs some amounts of cholesterol in his or her diet to stay healthy. For example, cholesterol is responsible for building the protective cell walls in one's body. If a person has too much cholesterol in his or her blood, the blood becomes thicker and harder for that person's heart to pump. The result can be high blood pressure and heart disease if your cholesterol levels creep up too high.

Finally, we can conclude a fact that consumption of eggs has both its benefits as well as demerits. If a person ignores the benefits of eggs in his or her diet, then that person misses the protein source which is good for bone-building.

However, eggs are high in cholesterol, which is a source of fats that can adversely affect one's health if one has any heart disease. Always take the advice of a physician before initiating any diet program, and also, make sure to consume the requisite number of eggs.