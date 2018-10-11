Do You Know The Benefits Of Eating In Metal Utensils?

Eating in metal utensils benefits your health in various ways. According to Ayurveda, your kapha, pitta and vata doshas get affected by the utensils you eat in. These doshas play a crucial role in maintaining our physiology. Each of these doshas plays different roles in our body and any imbalance of these doshas can affect our health adversely.
In this article, we will reveal the benefits of eating in metal utensils.
Metal Utensils which can benefit your health
1. Copper
Copper vessels are often used by many to store drinking water. Doing so is likely to benefit your health in many ways. Copper is an antimicrobial metal. According to a study published in Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition in 2012, storing contaminated water in copper utensil for up to 16 hours at room temperature aids in terminating most of the harmful microbes present in the water and helps in purifying it.
Benefits of Eating in Copper Metal Utensils
- Detoxifying blood
- Improves the functioning of your digestive system
- Aids in shedding weight
- Provides antioxidants
- Fights cancer
- Stimulates brain functioning
2. Silver
Silver utensils are known to possess antimicrobial properties too. Due to this very reason, infants are fed using silver spoon and utensils as it will help in protecting them from bacteria. Silver utensils were used by ancient empires too. Storing foods and beverages in silver containers and utensils help in keeping them fresher for longer.
Benefits of Eating in Silver Metal Utensils
- Boosting immunity
- Combats flu, cold etc
- Improves skin health
- Kills the germs
3. Bronze
Cooking and eating in bronze utensils aids your health in various ways, but you need to take various precautions to make sure you don't harm yourself in any way while using them. Avoid using old bronze utensils as it can contain elements like lead or arsenic which are poisonous and can affect your health adversely in the long run.
Don't consume or keep sour foods like citric fruits, tomatoes or food having vinegar in bronze utensils. Avoid using ghee or clarified butter in them as it can trigger various reactions that will be hazardous for your health. Also, it's advised not to store food in bronze utensils for long hours.
Benefits of Eating in Bronze Metal Utensils
- Cleanses the blood
- Triggers hunger
- Sharpens memory
4. Gold
Though most of us cannot afford to eat in gold utensils, eating in them aid our health in various ways. This is the reason why kings and queen relished their meals in gold utensils in olden days. Not just eating in gold utensils but also wearing gold ornaments can benefit your health.
Benefits of Eating in Gold Metal Utensils
- Improving eyesight
- Aid in balancing the three doshas
- Strengthens your body
5. Brass
Brass utensils are comprised 70 % copper and 30 % zinc; these metals help in improving our health due to the properties they possess. Cooking in brass is beneficial for you, cooking in brassware only destroys just 7 per cent of your food's nutritional value, leaving your food healthier.
Benefits of Eating in Brass Metal Utensils
- Boosts immunity
- Keeps worm-related diseases at bay
- Combats respiratory diseases
- Helps in keeping vata-related diseases away like chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, etc.
