9 Tips To Keep Your Brain Active And Healthy

1. Develop A Hobby

Getting into a hobby you love, which is creative, such as painting, singing, dancing, etc., can help keep your brain cells active for a longer time, is what research studies say. When we have a hobby, we work hard to develop our skills in that particular field and this process can keep our brain active and sharper for a longer time. So, having a hobby is a fun way to keep your brain cells healthy!

2. Perform Brain Exercises

Now, we know that physical exercises such as going to the gym, running, etc., can keep us fit and healthy. Similarly, there are certain exercises for the brain, which can help keep your brain active and sharp, even as you age. Solving puzzles, playing sudoku, memory games, crosswords, chess and other such brain-stimulating activities on a regular basis can help prevent brain cell degeneration.

3. Eat Healthy

Most of us already know that consuming healthy, balanced meals on a daily basis is one of the most important habits to follow, if you want to remain healthy in general. A healthy diet can prevent and treat a number of diseases! So, even when it comes to the brain, consuming nutritious, healthy foods can keep the brain cells well-nourished and active for a longer time.

4. Load Up On The Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Just like how the rest of our bodies need various nutrients to remain healthy and function well, the brain too requires nutrients, specifically, omega-3 fatty acids to stay healthy and active for a longer time! Consuming foods like fish, ghee, coconut, avocados, etc., which are all natural sources of omega-3 fatty acids, is an ideal way to maintain the health of your brain for a long time.

5. Avoid Excess Of Multitasking

Normally, multitasking is considered to be a great skill which proves the strength of your brain; however, many research studies have proven that, taking up jobs or chores which require you to multitask and focus on different things at once, on a regular basis, can weaken the frontal lobe of the brain. When the frontal lobe of the brain is affected, it can lead to the premature degeneration of brain cells, making it less active as you age.

6. Be More Social

Many of us love to socialise with our friends and loved ones on a regular basis; however, there are others who like to spend time alone and avoid socialising regularly. If you belong to the latter category of people, then it is time you start socialising more because going out, having new experience, laughing and talking with people, etc., can help keep your brain cells active for a longer time.

7. Indulge In Household Work

Normally, these days, many people who have busy schedules hire house-maids and cooks to carry out household chores for them. However, studies have proven that indulging in regular household work, such as washing the dishes, cooking, cleaning, etc., is also one of the best ways to keep your brain cells young and active for a longer time.

8. Lower Your Cholesterol

As we may already know, high cholesterol levels in the body can lead to adverse health effects, including major diseases like heart ailments, which can eventually cause heart attacks! However, we may not have known of the fact that high cholesterol levels in the body can cause the premature degeneration of brain cells. So, maintain a healthy cholesterol level to keep your brain healthy and active, even as you age.

9. Stay Away From Vices

Many people are into habits such as smoking cigarettes and consuming alcohol on a regular basis, and they may already know of the ill-effects of these vices on their health. However, these habits can be hard to give up. The fact is, along with many other ailments, smoking and drinking on a regular basis can also lead to the early degeneration of brain cells and can even cause diseases like Alzheimer's. So, stay away from these vices, if you want a healthy brain even at an older age.

