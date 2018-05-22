8 Deadliest Health Mistakes You Must Never Make!

Lord Buddha once said, "To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear".

The above quote is very true because without good physical and mental health, it would be impossible for a person to enjoy a good life.

Even if a person is suffering from a mild joint pain or flu, it could make his/her life quite difficult, as the symptoms of even minor diseases can hinder daily activities and mental peace.

So, you can imagine how major diseases such as cancer, heart problems, diabetes, etc., can affect a person's life and well-being, especially if those diseases have no cure!

Therefore, it is very important to ensure that you try and do everything you can to maintain good health and prevent certain diseases.

Now, there are some diseases which can affect people, even though they have healthy lifestyles.

However, there are a few more diseases which can affect people who make poor lifestyle decisions and choices.

So, here are a few health mistakes or habits one should avoid, in order to remain disease-free and healthy for a longer time!

1. Not Quitting Smoking

This is a very obvious health mistake that most people would follow, which is very unhealthy and dangerous. Most of them smoke, as they become psychologically addicted to the nicotine high provided by cigarettes. Smoking is the root cause for a number of minor and major diseases like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, low immunity, infertility, sexual dysfunction, respiratory diseases, lung cancer, etc.

2. Not Managing Stress

Many of us may feel that a bit of stress which affects us on a regular basis is normal and it may not lead to the deterioration of health. However, the results from a number of research studies over the years have confirmed that stress can also be the root cause to a number of diseases, both psychological and physiological! So, it is very important to ensure that you take measures to keep stress under control.

3. Being Exposed To Secondary Smoking

Now, earlier we read how smoking is a habit which can destroy a person's health very quickly. Similarly, even if you are someone who does not smoke, but you are often around people who smoke, your health could be at risk. Inhaling nicotine fumes secondarily can also cause a number of diseases, including lung cancer! So, avoid secondary smoking as much as possible.

4. Emotional Eating

"Emotional eating" can be described as a habit, in which people over eat and binge on junk food, when they are sad, angry or anxious. Eating "comfort food" brings about a temporary sense of happiness and relief in people; however, this habit can also lead to a number of health risks associated with unhealthy eating, such as obesity, high cholesterol, heart problems, etc. So, one must always pay attention to how much food they consume.

5. Not Exercising Regularly

Most of us already know the fact that exercising has a number of health benefits and can keep you in shape, as well as help prevent and cure a number of diseases. What we may not know is that, the benefits of exercising can only be enjoyed if it is practiced regularly, on a daily basis. Exercising just once in a while, just to pass time, may not be of much use. So, it is important to have a regular exercise routine.

6. Not Consuming Enough Water

Although we know for a fact that, consuming at least 2 litres of water per day (and 3 litres if you exercise regularly) is important, due to our busy schedules or absent-mindedness, we may forget to drink enough water. This habit could not only cause dehydration, dry skin, etc., but it can also lead to other serious diseases like kidney problems and bladder infections.

7. Drinking Every Week

Lately, we see a number of people, especially youngsters who are into the "party culture", which involves going out to the pubs and clubs every weekend or even few times a week, drinking alcohol very often. Drinking alcohol in excess, so very often, can have adverse health effects on any person, regardless of the age or gender. Alcohol can lead to addiction, liver diseases and even cancer!

8. Yo-Yo Dieting

Yo-yo dieting is a habit in which people who want to lose weight, swing between two extreme types of diet habits, that is, they initially starve themselves or eat very little to lose weight quickly, and after a few hours or days, they get very hungry and binge on junk food! This habit can be extremely unhealthy to the body and can cause a whole array of digestive diseases, along with damaging the immunity.

