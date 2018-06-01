7 Surprising Ways In Which Swimming Pools Can Make You Sick!

Imagine this, you have planned to spend a day with your friends at a resort, just relaxing, having a few drinks and also enjoying some time cooling off in the swimming pool!

It sounds like it is fun and relaxing, right? Also, swimming is one of the best forms of exercises out there too! However, just like most good things, even swimming pools come with certain negative consequences.

Normally, we look at all the health benefits swimming on a regular basis can provide us with. Weight loss, body toning, muscle strengthening, improvement of body flexibility, booting energy, treating depression, etc.

However, if you are someone who swims on a regular basis, especially in public swimming pools, then, you must definitely make yourself aware of all the possible negative outcomes.

Just like how exercising at a gym is extremely healthy, but comes with a set of its own risks, swimming too has certain potential health risks.

Maintaining good health, so that we can be free of diseases and improve our quality of life, should be our top priority. So, here are a few ways in which swimming pools could be making us sick; have a look!

1. Diarrhea

Diarrhea is a form of chronic loose motions which is quite common when people are suffering from food poisoning, flu, etc. Although it seems like a simple problem, diarrhea can cause chronic dehydration and could even be fatal when not treated.

A specific germ known as 'Cryptosporidium' is present in certain unhygienic swimming pools, where many people swim and leave traces of urine or faecal matter behind by mistake. This germ can cause chronic diarrhea.

2. Eye Irritation

If you are someone who swims in public pools on a fairly regular basis and you are experiencing irritation and redness of the eyes, it could be because of the chlorine and other chemical disinfectants used in the pools.

These chemicals can irritate the delicate tissues of the eyes. In addition, the dirt and sweat left behind by other people in the pool can also be allergic to the eyes.

3. Ear Infection

There is a whole array of bacterial colonies growing in swimming pool waters and even the walls of the pools, especially in public pools used by many and unhygienic pools. Some of these strains of bacteria can get into your ear while swimming and cause infections, inflammation, and itching. So, it is advisable to wear earplugs while swimming in public pools.

4. Skin Infection

If you have been noticing rashes and hives on your skin lately, or even redness and painful pus-filled inflammation, especially if you are a regular swimmer, then, your skin could be infected from the pools.

A strain of bacteria known as the 'Pseudomonas aeruginosa', can cause skin infections in people and they are present in swimming pools. So, washing yourself well with a disinfectant soap after every swim and washing your swimwear well can help prevent this condition.

5. Food Poisoning

According to a study conducted in 2013, it was discovered that at least 60% of the public pools in schools, apartments, sports centres, etc., are homes to the notorious bacteria known as the E.Coli.

This bacteria is responsible for causing severe food poisoning, when it gets into the system of a person through the skin or mouth. So, it is very important to ensure that the pools are clean, before you take a plunge.

6. Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease is a rare form of disease caused by a bacteria known as 'legionella'. This disease can cause a severe type of pneumonia and respiratory infections.

Some of the symptoms of Legionnaire's disease are headaches, high fever, muscle pain, chills, etc. The 'legionella' bacteria can also be found in unhygienic public swimming pools, so one must be careful.

7. Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a serious liver condition, which is caused by the hepatitis A virus, normally spread through contaminated food or water. This disease can damage the liver and cause symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, high fever, etc.

It has been found through research studies that hepatitis A virus can also be found in certain public swimming pools, if it has been used by someone infected with this disease previously, thus getting the water contaminated.