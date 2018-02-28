10 Surprising Factors That Increase Heart Disease In Women

2. Had A Bad Flu Recently

You will be surprised to know that having a bad flu can also increase the risk of heart disease after you have been infected. A bad flu is caused by dangerous bacteria and viruses that can move into your heart, causing heart disease and heart failure. So, if you have a bad flu do not ignore going to the doctor immediately.

3. You Take Diet Pills

Ladies you will be shocked to know that most diet pills do not work. These diet pills could even kill you because these pills have a stimulant effect that could hurt your heart. The diet pills will increase your blood pressure and heart rate that puts a stress on your heart. Taking diet pills for a longer period of time could cause a permanent damage to the heart.

4. Pregnancy

Yes! Having a baby inside your body is a lot of extra work for the circulatory system. Your heart works extra hard and the blood volume doubles up when you are pregnant. If you get gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, or preeclampsia during pregnancy, then you are at a significant increased risk of being affected by a heart disease.

5. Heartbreaks

If you are extremely sad and emotionally distressed, then you have the chances of getting a heart disease. The broken heart syndrome is caused by stressful situations which can be due to losing a loved one, breakup, financial distress, or a divorce. These factors increase the risk of heart disease and you can deal with it by doing exercises, meditation, yoga and therapy.

6. Drinking Wine Every Day

If you are a person who comes home after work and gulps down a glass of wine, then you should stop doing that right now! Wine has alcohol that can have an adverse effect on the body if it's drunk in an excess quantity. Drinking more than two servings of alcohol a day increases your risk of heart disease. So, drink wine in moderate quantities.

7. Diagnosed With An Inflammatory Disease

Rheumatoid arthritis is more likely to affect women and it increases the risk of heart disease. This causes inflammation in the body and damages the blood vessels, causing a plaque build-up. You should eat foods which are anti-inflammatory in nature to prevent heart disease or talk to your doctor about your diagnosis.

8. You Are Lonely

If you are feeling lonely and socially isolated, this could also increase the risk of your heart disease by 30 percent, which is almost the same as smoking. You could take care of yourself by getting off social media, joining a club or group, interacting with friends who have common interests or you could get a pet to decrease your loneliness.

9. Depression

Depression is another factor that increases the chances of a heart disease. When you are depressed, cortisol, a stress hormone, becomes higher which is linked to a heart disease. Depression is an important risk factor for heart disease along with high blood pressure and high blood cholesterol.

10. You Have ADHD

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a chronic condition which makes it difficult to concentrate. Women who are suffering with ADHD are on certain medications, which are stimulants that increase your heart rate and blood pressure. These can put an extra strain on your heart. This increases the risk of heart disease.

