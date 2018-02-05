food combinations that are poisonous

2. Burger And Fries

Everyone loves to gorge on burger and fries. Since burger and fries contain trans fats, these may combine and increase your cholesterol levels and make you feel tired and sleepy. The trans fats and starch present in both the food items will cause a rise in your blood cholesterol levels and spike your blood sugar levels.

3. Juice And Cereal

This food combination may not provide you enough energy to start your day with and may leave you with some amount of discomfort, causing heaviness.The acids present in fruit juices lower the activity of the enzyme that break down carbohydrates.

4. Pizza And Soda

There are many people who can't eat pizza without a fizzy drink. The carbohydrates in the pizza along with proteins and starch take up a lot of your body's energy for digestion. And soda, which contains sugar, slows down the digestion process, leading to bloating.

5. Olive Oil and Nuts

This food combination can make you sick because the protein in nuts and the fat in olive oil do not mix and hinder the digestion process. Thus, the raw fat, which is being digested, prevents the protein from being digested as well.

6. Muffins And Juice

Muffins and juice is another common breakfast food combination that will leave you feeling tired soon after. This food combination trades the protein and fibre you need to start your day with for excess carbohydrates, which will spike your blood sugar levels.

7. Meat And Potatoes

Consuming meat with mashed potatoes is a favourite dish for many. But you will be surprised to know that, this food combination when eaten together can create some digestive problems. It is due to the protein and high saturated fat content that this food combination could cause digestive problems.

8. Banana And Milk

Bananas are filled with potassium and milk contains enzymes that may interfere in the digestion process. When they are combined together they become toxic and causes heaviness in the body and slows down the mind.

9. Acid Fruits And Sweet Fruits

Fruits which are acidic in nature slow down the quick digestion of the sugars from sweet fruits leading to fermentation. Acidic fruits like lemon, lime and tomato should not be combined with sweet fruits like papaya, banana dates or raisins.

10. Desserts (Sugar) With Dishes Containing Meat (High Protein)

Are you one of those who completes your meal of chicken-based dishes with a sweet dessert? If yes, then you must be prone to gastric problems because sugar acts on the protein digesting enzymes by slowing down the digestion process completely.