10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Tulsi Leaves Early In The Morning

Regarded as one of the holy plants since ancient times, tulsi is considered sacred and is worshipped by majority of people across the Indian subcontinent.

This isn't all, tulsi is also known for its innumerable health benefits. The best way to have tulsi leaves is to take a few of them, wash them thoroughly and then chew them.

Yet another way of consuming tulsi leaves is to take a bunch of tulsi leaves, soak them overnight in about 2 litres of water. Drink a glass of this water early in the morning on an empty stomach.

Boosting the immune system is one of the top health benefits of tulsi leaves. Consuming tulsi leaves on a regular basis, thus, helps in fighting bacteria and viruses and prevents cold, cough and other infections.

In addition to this, the rich antioxidant properties of tulsi leaves help fight free radicals and prevent cell damages. As a result, tulsi helps in preventing several major health ailments.

Listed here are a few of the health benefits of tulsi leaves that you need to know. Take a look.