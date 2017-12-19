14 Ways To Manage Stress In The Workplace Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Work stress can have adverse effects on your health. High stress levels among employed Indians are very common and the rates have increased drastically. A study has shown that desk jobs increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and obesity by a manifold number of times [1] . Apart from that, the mental trauma it causes to the people is beyond comprehension and the stress that follows is almost inevitable [2] .

The most common causes of stress in the workplace are low salaries, few opportunities for growth, lack of social support, work that isn't challenging, excess workload, no control over job-related decisions, not praised for good performance, and the list goes on.

Well, here are a few ways in which one can reduce stress at their workplace [3] .

How To Manage Stress In The Workplace

1. Don't skip breakfast

Breakfast forms an essential part of your diet as it boosts your energy levels and kick-starts your day with good nutrition. When you have a lot of work you need the energy to accomplish your task. So, choose your breakfast options wisely and don't go for junk foods. A study shows that daily consumption of breakfast cereals lowers cortisol levels [4] .

2. Go for a walk

Walking at regular intervals will help to rejuvenate your mood and also help in boosting your energy level [5] . An interval after every 3 hours is usually ideal to take a walk break. If you are loaded with work and can't take short breaks throughout the day, then you can go for a long walk during your lunch break.

3. Listen to music

Listening to your favourite music is one of the best ways to uplift your gloomy mood and shoo the stress away at work. Music has the ability to make you feel energized at once and improve your overall work performance. When you put the headphones on, it helps to open your brain cells and relieves all the tension and hence, puts you in a relaxing mood [6] .

4. Munch on healthy snacks

Food is a major player in determining your mood at the workplace. If you plan on eating healthy, it will not only help to boost your mood but also make you more productive and energetic. Consume healthy snacks like Brazil nuts that are rich in selenium as they may help prevent depression [7] .

5. Browse the internet

The best way to break the monotonous pattern of work is to browse the internet. You can browse photography pages and look for beautiful sceneries or just look at various places to travel. This will help calm down your mood for a while at work.

6. Prioritise your work

It is very important to prioritize your work, so as to be able to finish it on time. Jot down the list of tasks that you have to finish and manage your time well. In this way, you won't feel too burdened to finish all the tasks in a hurry.

7. Daydreaming

Daydreaming will not only help to relieve your stress but will also open up your creative pods. When you dream about your desires and fantasies, it helps to soothe your mind and heart and also motivates you to work harder in achieving your goals [8] .

8. Massage at work

This is only applicable if you have a great workplace! Research has shown that massage helps in de-stressing the whole body and mind [9] . You can also keep two golf balls handy and roll it under your feet whenever you feel stressed. That's foot massage at one go!

9. Play with animals

If you can manage to find pets or strays near your office, go pet them and spend some time with them. This serves as the best activity to eliminate all your stress and it also helps make you feel fresh and energized. A research study has shown that how dogs can increase productivity at work [10] .

10. Speak your heart out

When you feel stressed out at work, talk to your trusted friend, if you have any or you could write down all the things that are driving you crazy in a notebook. This technique always works as it helps you feel good and keeps stress at bay [11] .

11. Take a deep breath

If you are stressed and need to clear your head, a few minutes of deep breathing can come to your rescue. Deep breathing for 5 seconds will restore your balance and help maintain your focus and energy at work [12] .

12. Take a vacation

If your stress levels are shooting up uncontrollably, it's time that you take a break from your work life and spend a few days in the midst of nature. Taking a vacation will help lower your stress levels, energize your mood and keep you alive and fresh [13] .

13. Go for a quick nap

A lot of companies have come up with a sleeping space where employees can take a quick nap. A nap works wonders for your health and overall well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a quick nap helps to rejuvenate the brain and thus increases productivity at work.

14. Keep indoor plants on your desk

Keep a few indoor plants near your desk where you can see them whenever you feel stressed out. Studies have shown that plants lower workplace stress and increase productivity [14] .

When To See A Doctor

If all the above methods have failed, consult a mental health provider. Through counselling, you can learn effective ways to deal with job stress.

To Conclude...

Always remember having an optimistic and positive attitude helps in achieving your true desires. So, always enlighten your mood by staying positive.

