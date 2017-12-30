11 Foods To Increase Sperm Count Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Infertility is a common problem that affects 8 to 12% of couples worldwide. It was reported that 40% of men have infertility issues [1] . In India, nearly 50% of infertility is related to health disorders in male [2] .

One of the main reasons for male infertility is the quality of semen. There are other common reasons as well which are low sperm concentration, poor sperm motility and abnormal sperm morphology.

Other factors like environmental, nutritional and socio-economical factors also cause a decline in semen quality. Certain health issues like obesity, depression, excessive smoking and drinking can also impact the quality and quantity of your sperm count.

Research has proven that food and nutrition play a very important role in male fertility [3] . A properly balanced diet can improve the quality of semen and improve the chances of conception.

Given below are some foods to increase sperm count.

1. Eggs

Eggs are considered a great food option to increase sperm count in men. They are high in vitamin E, protein and most importantly vitamin B12. Research study has shown that vitamin B12 increases sperm count, improves sperm motility, and reduces sperm DNA damage [4] .

You can also eat these foods rich in vitamin B12 which include milk, meat and poultry, seafood, fortified breakfast cereals, and nutritional yeasts.

2. Spinach

Spinach contains folate which has been linked to sperm health. When the folate levels are low in a man's body, there is a greater chance he will produce malformed sperms and also there is a greater chance of birth defects due to sperm abnormalities [5] .

Other sources of folate are romaine lettuce, Brussels sprouts, oranges, nuts, beans, peas, whole grains, etc.

3. Bananas

Bananas are rich in vitamins A, B1 and C, which help to produce healthier sperms in the body. Bananas also contain an enzyme called bromelain which is a natural anti-inflammatory enzyme that boosts sperm count and motility.

4. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is great for your sperm count as well. It contains an amino acid called L-Arginine HCL which is known to increase semen volume and sperm count [6] . Dark chocolates are also known to improve your orgasm.

5. Asparagus

Asparagus is a great source of vitamin C and folate, which help to increase sperm count naturally. The nutrients in asparagus protect the cells of your testicles and fight free radicals, allowing greater sperm production which in turn has a positive effect on your sperm quality.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli contains folic acid and vitamin C, both of which are important in improving male fertility. Vitamin C is a water-soluble antioxidant that plays a major role in male fertility and this vitamin has been shown to improve sperm count, sperm motility and sperm morphology [7] .

Increase your intake with other vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, cabbage, potatoes, fortified breakfast cereals, kiwis, cantaloupe, etc.

7. Pomegranates

Pomegranate is another fruit that increases sperm count and improves semen quality. Pomegranates are full of antioxidants that elevate testosterone levels, improve semen quality and increase sex drive in both the sexes [8] .

8. Walnuts

Walnuts are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that aid in boosting the sperm volume and increase the blood flow to the testicles [9] . Walnuts are also an excellent source of vitamin E that may help improve sperm quality and protect the sperms from damage [10] .

9. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene, which has been shown to have a positive effect on male fertility. Study shows that lycopene could significantly improve sperm motility, sperm activity and sperm structure [11] . Consume tomato juice regularly to improve sperm motility.

10. Oysters

Oysters contain high amount of zinc that is important for improving the production of healthy sperm and testosterone levels [12] . Low levels of zinc in the body cause infertility in men.

If you have shellfish allergy, try eating other zinc-rich foods like red meat and poultry, whole wheat grain products, dairy products, nuts and beans, etc.

11. Blueberries

Blueberries are an excellent source of anti-inflammatory antioxidants including resveratrol and quercetin [13] . Studies have shown that quercetin improves sperm quality and sperm motility and resveratrol improves sperm count and motility [14] .

