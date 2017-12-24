10 Best Foods To Cure Sore Throat To Bring In An Instant Relief

Sore throat is one of the most common problems that people suffer with and coping with it is not an easy task. A sore throat can be caused by a bacterial infection, which leads to flu-like symptoms, fever and body aches.

During the winter season, sore throat is common and affects most of the people. Sore throat is the first symptom to strike when your body is going to catch a cold.

A sore throat can also be the result of smoking, inhaling polluted air and various types of allergies. It gets even worse because it becomes difficult to swallow food and prevents you from getting a good night's sleep.

Whatever may be the cause of your sore throat, it is necessary to take the right steps by including these 10 foods to cure sore throat to get an instant relief.

1. Banana Banana is a soft fruit and non-acidic that is gentle on your throat. Bananas are quite easily to follow, especially when you are suffering from sore throat. The fruit is also rich in vitamins and minerals that will let your throat heal quickly. RELATED: 12 Banana Health Facts You Probably Didn't Know About 2. Chicken Soup Chicken soup is an effective remedy in curing sore throat. It has mild anti-inflammatory properties and helps in relieving congestion by limiting the viruses that come in contact with the mucus membranes. A hot bowl of chicken soup has healing powers as well that will get rid of the sore throat. 3. Honey And Lemon Honey and lemon when mixed together can bring relief to a sore throat. It also helps in soothing the throat. Drinking a concoction of lemon, honey and warm water will help to ease your sore throat and its associated pain. 4. Scrambled Eggs The easy digestible soft eggs help in dealing with inflammation and the pain of sore throat. Scrambled eggs are easy on the throat and are loaded with protein and omega-6 fatty acids that can help fight inflammation. 5. Ginger When it comes to battling a sore throat, ginger is one of the most powerful weapons. Ginger opens up the sinuses and helps to clear the mucus from the nose and throat. In addition, ginger consists of anti-inflammatory properties. 6. Oatmeal Oatmeal is high in soluble fibre and helps in lowering the bad cholesterol level. When you are suffering from sore throat, make a bowl of oatmeal by adding banana and honey to it. This will soothe your sore throat condition after consuming it. 7. Sage Sage is packed with astringent, antiseptic and antibacterial properties, which is why this wonderful herb is used as a treatment for sore throat. You can add it to tea and soups to get a nice flavour. 8. Carrot Soup Instead of consuming raw carrots that can hurt the throat. Carrot soup is perfect for soothing your sore throat, which consists of all the healing nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. RELATED: 12 Healthy Facts About Carrots You Didn't Know 9. Cloves Cloves are very effective in treating sore throat. Cloves contain anti-fungal and anaesthetic properties that can provide relief from the scratchiness and pain when you suffer from sore throat. 10. Chamomile Tea Chamomile is another herb that relieves sore throat due to its abilities as a natural painkiller. Chamomile tea has been proven to be effective because of its anti-spasmodic properties that help reduce coughing when you are suffering from sore throat.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 12 Best Foods For Eye Health That Will Help Improve Your Eyesight